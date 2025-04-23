8 Silent Red Flags Your Immune System Is Struggling

Diarrhea lasting longer than 2 to 4 weeks may be a sign that your immune system is damaging the lining of your small intestine or digestive tract.

Constipation can also signal an issue. If your stools are very hard, difficult to pass, or resemble small rabbit pellets, it could mean your immune system is causing your intestines to slow down. However, infections like bacteria or viruses, as well as other health conditions, can also be responsible.