8 Warning Signs Your Body May Be Struggling

The most common reasons for peeling nails and cuticles are iron deficiency and dehydration. If iron deficiency isn’t treated in time, it can lead to anemia, which can also lead to multiple health issues, such as chest pain. Other reasons for your bad nails can be your underactive thyroid, lung disease, or even kidney disease. The best way to treat your nails at home is by eating an iron-rich diet and keeping your nails moisturized.

Now, if you start noticing white spots on your nails, there are 4 possible reasons: allergies, fungal infection, an injury, or mineral deficiency. You should pay closer attention to the last one since it will need to be treated with extra care. Zinc and calcium are the most common culprits for this deficiency, and getting a blood test done should be the first thing you do.