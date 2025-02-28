9 Interior Design Mistakes That Can Make Your Home Feel Cluttered
Certain decorating choices can accidentally make a room feel messy, smaller than it is, or even create problems you didn’t see coming. Sometimes, what seems like a great idea at first can throw off the whole vibe of the space. With a little planning, you can avoid common pitfalls and create a space that feels both stylish and functional.
1. Cord clutter
With all the devices we rely on today, chargers seem to end up scattered all over the house. The tangled cords and random cables can quickly make any room look messy. Finding smart ways to store and hide your chargers can instantly make your space feel more organized.
2. Towel bars
At first, towel bars might seem like the tidier option compared to hooks. But since towels are used daily, keeping them perfectly folded and neat on a bar takes way more effort than it seems—and they’ll probably still end up wrinkled. Hooks, on the other hand, are much easier to manage and still keep your towels within reach.
3. Short curtains
4. Too many patterns
Mixing too many bold patterns can make a room feel chaotic and hard to relax in. Instead, sticking to one or two complementary patterns and balancing them out with solid colors creates a more polished and harmonious look. It also helps highlight the design details you really want to stand out.
5. Wrong rug size
Picking a rug that’s too small can make the whole room feel off balance and unfinished. It tends to pull the focus in the wrong way, making the space feel disconnected. Most of the time, going for a larger rug works better, helping to anchor the furniture and bring the room together.
6. Overdecorating shelves
Adding personal touches, keepsakes, and decorative pieces is a great way to make shelves feel unique, but it’s easy to go overboard. When there’s too much on display, the space can quickly feel messy instead of stylish. A little breathing room between items helps each piece stand out. Curating your shelves thoughtfully keeps them looking polished and intentional.
7. TVs over fireplaces
Mounting a TV above the fireplace is one of those outdated design trends that doesn’t work well in today’s interiors. Not only does it feel out of place in modern spaces, but it also leaves the screen sitting way too high, making it awkward to watch.
8. Too many pillows
Throw pillows can definitely bring some personality to your sofa, but piling on too many—especially in clashing colors and patterns—can make the space feel chaotic. On top of that, having to constantly move them out of the way just to sit down isn’t exactly convenient. A few well-chosen pillows can make your couch look inviting without going overboard.
9. Generic art
Covering bare walls with generic art might feel like an easy fix, but it often just adds unnecessary visual noise without much personality. Instead, think about adding something more personal, like framed family pictures or meaningful keepsakes.
