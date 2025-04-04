9 Unusual Things That Can Happen During Menopause—and What to Do About Them
Menopause is often portrayed as a time of hot flashes and mood swings, but for many women, it brings a range of other, less discussed symptoms. While most people are familiar with the big, well-known signs, there are plenty of unusual things that can happen during this time of life that can leave you wondering, "Is this normal?" Rest assured, you're not alone—women do experience these quirky, often surprising changes. Let’s explore some of the lesser-known menopause symptoms and, more importantly, how to cope with them!
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. A sudden increase in sensitivity to smells
Out of nowhere, you might find yourself becoming hypersensitive to smells. Certain scents may become overwhelmingly strong or even nauseating. This phenomenon is more common than you might think, but it is often overlooked as a symptom of menopause.
What you can do about it:
- Keep your space ventilated: Ensure that your home is well-ventilated to reduce the impact of strong smells.
- Limit exposure: Avoid known triggers like strong perfumes, cleaning products, or foods with potent odors.
2. Burning mouth syndrome
Some women report feeling a burning sensation as well as tingling, scalding, and numbness in their mouths. This condition can occur during menopause due to hormonal changes affecting taste buds.
What you can do about it:
- Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly.
- Avoid triggers: Certain spicy or acidic foods might trigger the sensation. Keep a food diary to identify what causes the discomfort.
- Try mouth rinses: Mouth rinses may offer relief.
- Chew sugar-free gum or suck on ice chips to get instant relief. These steps won’t cure burning mouth syndrome, but they can help temporarily alleviate discomfort.
3. Menopausal belly
As estrogen levels decrease, many women notice that their weight distribution changes, with fat often accumulating around the abdomen. This "menopausal belly" isn’t just about extra pounds—it’s a shift in how your body processes and stores fat, and it can be particularly frustrating because it doesn’t always respond to diet and exercise the way it used to.
What you can do about it:
- Exercise: Focus on strength training and cardiovascular exercise to boost metabolism and maintain muscle mass, which decreases as you age.
- Eat smart: A balanced diet rich in nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants can help.
- Get enough sleep: Studies show that inadequate sleep may worsen weight gain during menopause.
4. Increased auditory sensitivity
During menopause, fluctuating estrogen levels can affect the auditory system, leading to increased sensitivity to sound. Everyday noises—like clinking dishes, traffic, or office chatter—can feel unbearably loud or even irritating. What once was background noise can now feel like a full-blown concert in your ears.
This change can make it harder to focus, relax, or sleep, especially in busy environments. And since this symptom isn’t widely talked about, many women don’t realize it’s linked to hormonal shifts.
What you can do about it:
- Create quiet spaces: At home, designate noise-free zones or use noise-canceling devices to create a calm environment.
- Use earplugs or noise-canceling headphones: These can be a game-changer, especially in noisy offices or public spaces.
- Practice mindfulness or sound therapy: Gentle sound therapy (like soft rain or ocean waves) can help retrain your brain to tolerate anxiety and stress.
- Talk to a doctor: If sound sensitivity becomes overwhelming, a healthcare provider or audiologist can rule out other conditions and suggest treatments.
5. Sudden allergies or sensitivities
You might experience new or more intense allergic reactions, such as skin rashes, food sensitivities, or respiratory issues. It’s believed that fluctuating hormone levels can make the immune system more reactive, leading to these new sensitivities.
What you can do about it:
- Identify triggers: Keep a food and environment diary to pinpoint what might be causing your reactions.
- Consult a doctor: Speak to your healthcare provider about treatments to help control symptoms.
- Adjust your eating habits: Incorporate low-histamine foods, like fresh fish, brown rice, quinoa, and almonds.
6. Changes in your hair texture
Hair thinning or changes in hair texture can be an unexpected and unwelcome symptom of menopause. As estrogen levels fall, some women experience thinning hair or even more brittle, dry hair.
What you can do about it:
- Eat protein-rich foods: A diet rich in iron, protein, fresh fruit, and vegetables may help support hair health.
- Gentle hair care: Avoid excessive heat styling or harsh chemicals.
- Consult a dermatologist: If hair thinning becomes severe, speak with a healthcare professional to explore treatment options.
7. Itchy skin and dryness
For many women going through menopause, itchy, dry skin can feel like a cruel joke. As hormone levels drop, the body produces less collagen, which keeps skin supple and moist. This can lead to uncomfortable dryness and irritation.
What you can do about it:
- Use moisturizers: Choose lotions that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to help lock in moisture.
- Avoid hot showers: Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. Stick to lukewarm showers instead.
- Consider a humidifier: Adding moisture to the air can also help alleviate dry skin, especially during colder months.
8. Brain fog
Many women going through menopause experience what’s commonly referred to as "brain fog"—a term that encompasses problems with memory, concentration, and focus. While this symptom is often attributed to hormonal fluctuations, it can be frustrating, especially if you're used to having a sharp memory.
What you can do about it:
- Stay mentally active: Keep your brain sharp by engaging in activities like puzzles, reading, or learning new skills.
- Sleep well: Sleep disruptions during menopause may exacerbate brain fog. Prioritize good sleep hygiene to improve cognitive function.
- Reduce stress: Meditation, yoga, or breathing exercises can help manage stress, which often worsens memory issues.
9. Breast tenderness and changes in texture
While breast changes are commonly associated with pregnancy, they can also occur during menopause. Many women experience tenderness or changes in the texture of their breasts as hormone levels fluctuate.
What you can do about it:
- Wear supportive bras: A well-fitting bra can help reduce discomfort and provide support.
- Check for lumps: It’s important to monitor any changes in your breasts and speak to your doctor if you notice lumps, changes in shape, or persistent pain.
- Exercise: Regular physical activity can help alleviate breast tenderness by improving circulation.
