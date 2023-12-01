A Couple Won an 8-Year Battle Against Infertility, and Welcomed 4 Babies in Only 3 Months

A couple found themselves in a unique situation, as they suddenly faced being able to welcome four children into their family, after struggling with infertility for almost a decade. They told their story in an interview, and it’s impossible not to feel emotional for them.

Their journey to parenthood started in 2015.

Zac and Brittney Wolfe embarked on their journey to parenthood shortly after marrying in 2015, as they always dreamed of having a big family. After attempting to conceive naturally for about a year, they sought the guidance of a fertility specialist. At first, they tried intrauterine insemination (IUI), a process involving placing sperm directly into the uterus, but after multiple unsuccessful rounds the couple transitioned to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which entails combining a woman’s eggs with a man’s sperm in a laboratory to create embryos. Throughout their IVF experience, the Wolfes faced several challenges, as both were working full-time jobs and enduring a two-hour commute to the fertility clinic. The demanding schedule, coupled with the injections and medications essential for the IVF process, took its toll on their relationship as they became increasingly more overwhelmed. But things got even worse before they got better.

They faced a series of difficult moments.

Their second round of IVF was successful at first, but a few weeks later Brittney suffered a miscarriage, which led to the couple having to take a break from it in order to recover emotionally and physically. They resumed IUI and IVF treatments in 2020, but it wasn’t long again until they encountered further disappointments. Then, the Wolfes faced the challenging diagnosis of “unexplained infertility,” since medical tests never revealed a clear cause for their fertility struggles. Zac being paralyzed from the waist down since a car accident in 2011 added an additional layer of complexity to the fertility journey, as it required him to go through thorough testing to understand the potential impact of the injury on their ability to conceive. Still, nothing conclusive ever came from it.

They decided to look for other ways to grow their family.

Amid the ongoing infertility issues, the Zac and Brittney decided to try adoption, and began preparing for welcoming a child with courses and home study. They even publicized their wish on social media and on a brand-new website, with the hope it would help them adopt, but the strategy didn’t yield the desired outcomes. A relative then introduced them to the concept of embryo adoption, which offers couples the chance to choose a donated embryo from people who have unused, frozen ones. Immediately, they jumped at the chance to grow their family with this method. In late 2022, they chose embryos from a donation center in Tennessee and had their first transfer on December 2022. It resulted in a pregnancy, which offered them a glimmer of hope. However, their joy turned to sorrow when Brittney experienced another heartbreaking miscarriage shortly thereafter. Undeterred by the setback, the couple decided to persevere and attempt one more round of embryo adoption.

Things finally started to look bright for them.

In early 2023, an unexpected call from a neighbor was a turning point for the couple. They were told a local pregnant woman had expressed a desire for adoption, so they seized the opportunity and met with her in March, building a bond throughout her pregnancy. Brittney was present for various milestones, including the woman’s 20-week ultrasound appointment, where they learned the baby was a girl. To maximize their chances at success in growing their family, the Wolfes continued their pursuit of embryo adoption simultaneously, since they had previously encountered adoption scams and various failed embryo transfers. In April, the Wolfes underwent another embryo transfer in Tennessee, and to their surprise, they learned that the transfer had resulted in a successful pregnancy, marking a yet another hopeful step forward in their journey to welcome a child into their family.

They had the surprise of a lifetime.

During their latest attempt at embryo adoption, the Wolfes had transferred three embryos. When the pregnancy was confirmed, the couple was looking forward to the first ultrasound. Initially hoping for a single child, they were delighted to learn that they were expecting twins. But the joy was soon multiplied when the ultrasound technician revealed the presence of not two but three embryos, meaning they were expecting triplets, turning their journey into an extraordinary tale of hope and resilience.

The wonderful turn of events for the Wolfe family continued as Brittney’s pregnancy with triplets progressed smoothly, with no complications. Plus, the remarkable timing meant that she was 20 weeks apart from the pregnancy of their adopted daughter’s birth mother. According to them, welcoming their adopted daughter, Charlie, helped alleviate stress and contributed to the overall well-being of Brittney’s own pregnancy. Brittney delivered the triplets, named Knox, Noa, and Navie, via C-section on October 19, 2023, 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Despite being born premature and weighing between 2 and 3 pounds each, the triplets are thriving. And, even though it will be a challenge to suddenly care for four babies under the age of 1 at the same time, the couple expressing confidence and extreme happiness in navigating this remarkable chapter of their lives.