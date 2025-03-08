A Doctor Reveals How Often You Might Need to Change Your Underwear

While most people stick to the once-a-day rule, some experts say it depends on the type of underwear you wear and your daily activities. Breathable fabrics like cotton can last longer without trapping bacteria, while synthetic materials need more frequent changes.

Most people assume the golden rule is changing your underwear daily, but medics say it’s not that simple. Turns out, the type of underwear you wear—and how much you sweat—makes a difference. Dermatologists believe that in low-activity situations with minimal sweating, for men only, changing every other day might actually be fine.