A Doctor Reveals How Often You Might Need to Change Your Underwear
Let’s be real—no one talks about how often they change their underwear. Sweat, bacteria, and dead skin build up fast, but the type of fabric matters—and it’s not even the same for men and women. Skip too many changes, and you’re asking for irritation, bad smells, and even infections. And no, flipping them inside out still doesn’t count!
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
While most people stick to the once-a-day rule, some experts say it depends on the type of underwear you wear and your daily activities. Breathable fabrics like cotton can last longer without trapping bacteria, while synthetic materials need more frequent changes.
Most people assume the golden rule is changing your underwear daily, but medics say it’s not that simple. Turns out, the type of underwear you wear—and how much you sweat—makes a difference. Dermatologists believe that in low-activity situations with minimal sweating, for men only, changing every other day might actually be fine.
Some men’s looser underwear styles, like boxers, are designed to last even longer without needing a change. But don’t get too comfortable—skincare expert Sarah Roberts warns that boxers, while not touching the skin as often as women’s underwear, still pose risks if worn too many times without a wash.
For women, the dangers are even clearer. Wearing the same underwear repeatedly without changing or washing it can lead to painful issues like yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.
You might get away with wearing your underwear every other day in a pinch, but dermatologists still recommend changing at least once a day to avoid infections. For example, in hot and humid climates, you might need to change more than once a day to stay hygienic.
Conditions like yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis are linked to bacteria buildup caused by sweat and moisture. A yeast infection brings irritation, discharge, and intense itching, while bacteria can cause foul-smelling odors and burning during urination. If you have heavy menstrual cycles, you may need to change underwear more than once a day for hygiene and comfort.
And while thongs often get a bad rep, studies haven’t found any clear evidence linking them to issues like yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, or UTIs. As for briefs—while they provide more coverage, they can still trap moisture and bacteria, especially if you wear them too long.
Bottom line? Whether you’re rocking briefs, boxers, or thongs, regular changes are key to avoid discomfort and infections. And if you’re experiencing irritation, itching, or unusual discharge, it’s time for a change—and a visit to your healthcare provider.