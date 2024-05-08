A Guy With Phenomenal Plastic Surgery Results Draws a Surprising Conclusion About Happiness

Embarking on a journey of self-improvement often involves more than just inner reflection; for some, it extends to physical transformation as well. In a world where appearances hold significant weight, individuals may turn to cosmetic procedures to address perceived imperfections and boost their confidence.

A man shares which procedures he underwent to get the best result.

“This is me after 10 years of procedures.”

In his pursuit of feeling better about himself, a guy decided to have several cosmetic procedures done. He wanted to improve different parts of his appearance. He wasn’t totally happy with just fillers for his nose, so he went for rhinoplasty to make a more permanent change. He also dealt with the unevenness of his chin by using fillers to balance it out. Hair transplants cost him around $10,000, and he had about 3000 grafts done. He picked a method called follicular unit extraction (FUE) because it’s less likely to leave scars. He trusted his surgeon to know what was best for him. Even though it was a bit pricey, and he had to deal with some temporary discomfort, like having to shave his head for recovery, he stayed patient. He knew that seeing the full results might take a few months, but he was willing to wait.

He shares his experience in choosing the right doctor.

Alongside the major surgeries, which included chin augmentation, jaw surgery, hair transplant, and rhinoplasty, he detailed the supplementary use of fillers, Botox, and makeup to refine his appearance further. Through his openness and transparency, he hoped to inspire and inform individuals navigating their own paths towards self-enhancement. In sharing his experiences, he offered practical advice to others contemplating similar transformations. He emphasized the importance of selecting surgeons with a specialization in the desired procedures. Selecting a single surgeon for all procedures might not be ideal, as certain doctors excel in jaw surgery while others specialize in nose surgery.

He brought up the conversation about future kids who might look as he did before.

In a Reddit conversation, one user asked him if the guy was concerned about his future children inheriting similar features that he had once found unattractive. He’s perfectly fine with that, since he’s gay and has no intention of having children. Another Redditor chimed in, offering a different perspective. He has children and sees things in them that he thought were unattractive to him at a younger age. Now that he’s older and has accepted himself more, he views those features very differently, more positively. This exchange highlights the complexity of self-perception and how it can evolve over time, shedding light on the beauty of acceptance and self-love.

He explains exactly what changed in his perception of happiness after plastic surgery.

He feels like he’s just as happy now as he was a decade ago. Back then, he used to worry a lot about his chin, his hair, and his nose. But after getting them fixed, those concerns naturally faded away. Now, instead of dwelling on his appearance, his mind is occupied with more joyful thoughts, like reaching out to his parents, surprising his boyfriend with flowers, or maybe even signing up for a summer course. He’s noticed some people are always chasing the next cosmetic procedure, constantly thinking about what they want to change next. Luckily, he feels content with where he’s at. It’s actually quite surprising to him how content he feels now compared to back then. He’s come to realize that true happiness isn’t found in altering one’s appearance, but in accepting oneself as they are. That’s why he’s concerned about those who believe they can achieve happiness and perfection through plastic surgery.