A Model With Down Syndrome Shatters Stereotypes and Soars to Success

As the world around us changes, more people embrace the changes, breaking the barriers and stereotypes subconsciously put in society. In the past, we only saw “the perfect” models and tried to look up to them, but we are not meant to be all the same, the beauty lies in the differences. Among these trailblazers stands Sofia Jirau, a remarkable model with Down syndrome, poised to revolutionize the fashion industry’s standards and perceptions.

Sofia’s dream came true.

Hailing from Puerto Rico, Sofia harbored a fervent dream of entering the fashion realm since her early years. Her aspirations materialized in February 2020 when fashion designer Marisa Santiago invited Sofia to grace the runway at New York Fashion Week. Overwhelmed by the experience, Sofia took to Instagram, expressing, “Yesterday, I achieved a dream. I was born for this, and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine.”

A famous brand recognized her beauty and uniqueness.

Her journey continued to mark milestones as she walked for a Puerto Rican fashion designer in October 2021, as highlighted by Vogue. But perhaps one of her most significant triumphs was becoming a part of the Love Cloud campaign by Victoria’s Secret—an achievement she couldn’t contain her excitement about when she shared her campaign photo on Instagram. Her caption echoed gratitude and determination: “One day I dreamed about it, I worked to get there, and today it’s a dream come true. I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

Sofia has her brand now.

Beyond her modeling career, Sofia’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her brand, Alavett, which translates to “I love it.” This brand showcases Sofia’s designs across accessories such as notebooks, bags, phone covers, pillowcases, and mugs—all bearing her creative touch and vision.

Sofia passionately promotes the beauty of inclusivity.