A Mom Recreates Son’s Face Birthmark, «I Wanted to Feel the Prejudice My Son Will Face»

One mother’s act of love and solidarity has touched hearts around the globe. Carolina Giraldelli, a young businesswoman, made headlines for a remarkable gesture: she had a perfect replica of her son’s birthmark painted on her face. The reason? To show her unwavering support and pride in her son’s uniqueness.

Enzo was born with a benign birthmark on his face.

Carolina’s son, Enzo Cestari, was born with a congenital melanocytic naevus, a dark mark that covers most of his forehead and stretches down one side of his nose. Often referred to simply as a congenital nevus or a congenital mole, it is a type of birthmark that is present at birth or appears shortly thereafter. These birthmarks are characterized by the presence of relatively large brown or black moles on the skin, which are caused by an overgrowth of pigment cells in the skin. While congenital melanocytic naevi are generally benign (non-cancerous), they can sometimes be a cause for concern due to the potential for rare complications, such as an increased risk of developing melanoma (a type of skin cancer) later in life. However, the vast majority of congenital melanocytic naevi do not pose any significant health risks.

A difficult journey since his birth.

Enzo’s entrance into the world in May 2017 was met with a moment of concern as a scan revealed his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice, prompting the need for a c-section. Carolina recalls the palpable shift in the room as she noticed the surprised expressions on the faces of the medical staff. It was then that she first sensed that her son was different. Determined to ensure Enzo felt accepted and valued, Carolina embarked on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Despite her initial confusion upon discovering the mark, Carolina’s gratitude for Enzo’s health and vitality surpassed any concerns, motivating her to embrace her role as his fiercest advocate and champion.

Carolina wanted to feel the prejudices on her own skin.

Then came the idea of replicating Enzo’s birthmark on her own face. With the help of a professional makeup artist, she recreated the mark with precision and wore it proudly, even at her workplace. Through this symbolic gesture, Carolina wanted to immerse herself in her son’s experience, gaining a deeper understanding of the prejudice he may face. Reflecting on her decision, Carolina expressed her initial struggle with society’s reactions to her son’s appearance. She described she felt pity and disdain coming from people. However, she remained firm in her commitment to normalize Enzo’s birthmark, ensuring he felt cherished and valued. She also remarked on feeling «beautiful» when the transformation was complete, emphasizing the empowerment that comes from embracing one’s unique features.

Enzon’s reaction and a viral sensation.

Enzo’s reaction to his mother’s adorned face was one of joy and familiarity. Despite his young age, Enzo’s understanding of his mother’s gesture resonated deeply with Carolina, reinforcing her belief in the power of love and acceptance. On her Instagram account, boasting nearly 13,000 followers, Carol shared the iconic photo of herself and her son proudly displaying matching birthmarks. As an influencer, Carol often shares glimpses of her life, but she couldn’t have anticipated the overwhelming response this particular image would evoke. The photo garnered over 8,000 likes and sparked a wave of comments from followers and admirers alike.