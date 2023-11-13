A Mother Unexpectedly Attends Son’s Class to Stop Him Being Rude to Teachers

Becky Crandley, a 30-year-old mother of five, recently made headlines by taking an unconventional approach to address her 12-year-old son’s disrespectful behavior at Sittingbourne Community College in Kent. Faced with persistent rudeness and a lack of improvement since the previous school year, Becky decided to intervene directly.

Frustrated by her 12-year-old son’s disrespectful behavior at school, Becky Crandley surprised him during his Year 8 math class at Sittingbourne Community College in Kent. This bold parenting move came after her son showed a consistent decline in behavior since the previous year, with no improvement upon returning to school in September.

Despite prior warnings, her son’s attitude remained unchanged, prompting Becky to intervene after receiving concerning emails from his teacher about two incidents. Unwilling to tolerate her son’s rudeness and disrespect, Becky proposed the idea of sitting in on one of his classes at the school.



On a Friday afternoon, she followed through on her proposal, showing up unannounced at the school gates. Although she had previously threatened to sit with him in school, her son had dismissed it with laughter. However, this time, he was caught off guard and visibly embarrassed when introduced to the class as her son.

Becky, a mother of five, shared her experience on social media, expressing concern about the behavior of today’s children. On Facebook, she emphasized her commitment to teaching her children the right way in life and her unwavering stance against disrespect, especially towards women.



Describing the moment she surprised her son, she noted that he turned red, and there was nothing she could compare it to. The unconventional parenting approach received praise on social media for its boldness in addressing behavioral issues.