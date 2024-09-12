A Plus-Size Artist Redesigns Disney Outfits to Celebrate Realistic Body Types

A body-positive content creator is capturing social media’s attention by reimagining classic Disney outfits, challenging conventional beauty ideals often portrayed in pop culture. Her inventive versions of cherished characters, including Disney princesses, showcase meticulously crafted costumes that highlight her curves while remaining faithful to the original designs.

Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Creative influencer Natasha Polis, famous for her stunning character outfit recreations, has repeatedly gone viral for her commitment to reimagining beloved characters with a fresh flair. She crafts and sews her own outfits, occasionally using glue to secure intricate details in her designs.



For her Snow White outfit, she wrote, "Glam Snow White for Princess Night. I made this whole look in 4 days!! I have NEVER been to an after-dark event at Disney and wanted to make something costume-y and glitzy!

Rapunzel (Tangled)

In a TikTok clip, Natasha welcomed her followers to join her in “Getting ready for my FIRST REN FAIRE as Rapunzel!” She shared her process of transforming into a “#CURVY Rapunzel,” giving the classic Disney character her signature twist.

Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Megara (Hercules)

More recently, Natasha went viral for her updated recreation of Megara from Hercules, proudly showcasing the evolution of her skills. In her post, she shared, “The corset is stunning and defying gravity with my chest-to-waist ratio... The updated 3D printed medallions are so freaking pretty and elevated this cosplay to new heights!” Though she sees room for improvement, her creations have captivated audiences with their creativity and craftsmanship. Natasha’s passion for Disney doesn’t end with her costumes; she dreams of a day when Disney introduces a plus-size princess, declaring, “I’m just waiting for the call when Disney finally decides to make a plus-size Princess. I’M READY WITH MY VOICE!”

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

She keeps reimagining Disney classics with her distinct style, and her latest interpretation of Belle from Beauty and the Beast is no different. Known for designing various renditions of Belle’s iconic gown, Natasha recently debuted a modern version with a short skirt, offering a fresh, contemporary spin on the timeless look. In a TikTok post, she enthusiastically showcased her creation, saying, “My short modern Belle dress I made in 2 days,” emphasizing her creativity and fast turnaround.

Giselle (Enchanted)

Polis added to her remarkable Disney-inspired wardrobe with a breathtaking take on Giselle’s gown from Enchanted. She created this piece to wear at the Disenchanted premiere, embodying the character’s magical essence. To enhance the cosplay’s accuracy, Natasha sported a flowing red wig, mimicking Giselle’s iconic hairstyle from the movies.

Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

The designer has reinterpreted Snow White’s iconic dress before, but it was her version of the peasant dress that truly highlighted her creativity. In her post, she shared her excitement, saying, “I had so much fun [...] in my Snow White peasant cosplay. I’ve never styled my hair like this before, and it came out sooo cute!”

To maintain Snow White’s simple look, Natasha added her own spin by using a hair net in the back, ensuring everything stayed neat and perfectly in place.

Lizzie and Isabella (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)

In 2021, Natasha Polis teamed up with a friend to recreate the iconic outfits of Lizzie McGuire and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, bringing a fresh, body-positive twist to these beloved characters. Sharing a photo of their playful transformation, Natasha captioned it with enthusiasm, “This is what Plus Size Lizzie and Isabella dreams are made of.”

Non-Disney characters

Wonder Woman

Khaleesi (Game of Thrones)