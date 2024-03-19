I’m Not Giving Up My First-Class Seat to Some Child

During a flight, a woman decided to keep her first-class seat rather than give it up for a child. This incident gained widespread attention after she shared a video on TikTok, sparking a debate with varying viewpoints.

The video went viral, gathering an impressive 1.7 million likes.

The situation unfolded when a flight agent approached her, suggesting she relinquished her 1A seat for a child to sit with their family. She further explained in her post, «To clarify, the gate agent asked me, I asked to see the seat map, I didn’t like the alternative. They were kind and found a solution right away. The family never addressed me. I think it was even the airline’s rule, not them asking to sit together.»

Adding a touch of humor to the video description, she remarked, «That’s a no from me. Would you have given up your seat? Also, they ended up finding a solution, so no, I am not a terrible human being. Also, the child was like 13.»

There was a split among users, with some expressing support for the woman’s decision, while others disagreed.

Some users firmly supported the woman’s decision, highlighting the importance of personal accountability and suggesting that better planning by the child’s parents could have avoided the situation, «As a mom, I’m on your side. If they wanted to sit together they should have made sure the seats were together.» Another person wrote, «I worked overtime for 2 weeks to be able to upgrade my seat for comfort and experience. No way I would have given that up.»

Conversely, others empathized with the child and their family. One commenter conveyed sympathy, recounting their own flight experience, «When I was 18, I did give up my window seat so a child could sit with her mom. I kept thinking of how scared the child was.»