A Young Man’s Rare Condition Made Him an Unexpected Hero Online

Lukas Caldwell, a college student from Nebraska, uses his large social media following of 3 million on TikTok and 102K on Instagram to bring attention to Parry-Romberg syndrome.

His journey began when his mom noticed a discoloration on the right side of his face. After many doctor visits and a biopsy, he was diagnosed with PRS—a rare neurological disorder that leads to gradual facial tissue loss. The National Institutes of Health explains it as a condition that mainly impacts one side of the face, causing visible changes over time. For Lukas, it affected the right side.