Anne Hathaway Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason She Lost Roles After an Oscar Win

Anne Hathaway has disclosed that she lost out on roles following her Oscar win due to her «toxic» online reputation. Following her victory for Best Supporting Actress in 2013, the actress faced a barrage of online criticism, with many branding her as annoying and inauthentic.

During a cover story interview, Anne Hathaway revealed that Christopher Nolan essentially rescued her career when public opinion turned against her in the lead-up to and aftermath of her winning the Oscar for Les Misérables. Hathaway faced widespread mockery online during this period, recalling a moment when she googled herself after the Oscar win only to find one of the top search results was an article titled: «Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?» «A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,» Hathaway said. «I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.»

Hathaway is referring to her role as NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand in Nolan’s 2014 space epic Interstellar. She had previously collaborated with Nolan as Selina Kyle in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which garnered acclaim several months before her Oscar campaign for Les Misérables in late 2012 attracted internet criticism. «I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect,» Hathaway said about Nolan. «And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.»

The actress reflected on the «humiliation» she experienced due to the «Hathahate» trolling online in the 2010s, which targeted her seemingly perfect persona. «Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through,» she confessed to the publication. «The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ’If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt,’» she said. «But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil.» «You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things.» «And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?»

Anne also recently opened up about feeling misunderstood at the beginning of her career and explained how she now feels empowered to express her true self through her bold fashion choices.