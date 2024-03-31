Anne Hathaway’s Dress at Devil Wears Prada Reunion Has a Hidden Meaning Only Some People Noticed

At the recent Devil Wears Prada reunion, Anne Hathaway’s choice of attire stirred more than just nostalgia among fans. While many admired her stunning dress, only a select few caught onto its subtle yet significant symbolism.

The movie was made 18 years ago.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 18 years since The Devil Wears Prada hit the screens, yet the magic of the film continues to captivate audiences to this day. Streep’s portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestly, Blunt’s scene-stealing performance as the sharp-tongued Emily, and Hathaway’s relatable journey as the ambitious Andy Sachs left an indelible mark on cinema history.

There was a small reunion.

In a heartwarming moment at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, fans of The Devil Wears Prada were treated to a delightful reunion as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt graced the stage together. Their presence sparked nostalgia among viewers as they presented the nominees for Best Male Actor in a Comedy. However, it was their playful skit that stole the spotlight. Streep, in character as the formidable Miranda Priestly, took center stage, but humorously declared she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope containing the winner’s name. Hathaway and Blunt then made a surprise appearance, playfully handing Streep her missing items in a nod to their roles as her assistants in the iconic film. The audience erupted in laughter and applause, relishing the charming reunion of these beloved cast members.

Anne Hathaway’s dress had a secret meaning.

Anne Hathaway made a stunning statement at the event, donning a mesmerizing archival Versace dress that left onlookers in awe. However, her fashion choice went beyond mere elegance, serving as a direct homage to the film, Devil Wears Prada, in which she starred. The significance of Hathaway’s attire became apparent as she prepared to reunite onstage with her Devil Wears Prada co-stars. In a playful interview, Hathaway cleverly referenced a memorable scene from the film. When asked about the color of her striking column gown, Hathaway channeled her character Andy Sachs, prompting the interviewer to knowingly respond with Miranda Priestly’s iconic line, «Would it be cerulean blue?» This delightful exchange not only showcased Hathaway’s wit but also paid homage to the timeless charm of Devil Wears Prada.