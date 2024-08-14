Blake Lively and Her Co-Star in New Movie Look “Identical,” People Notice the Same Detail

Blake Lively’s latest film has sparked a flurry of excitement, not just for its gripping storyline but also for the uncanny resemblance between Lively and her co-star. Fans have taken to social media to point out that the two actors look almost identical, with many noticing the same striking detail.

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

At the world premiere of their new movie It Ends with Us, Blake Lively and her co-star, Isabela Ferrer, who plays a younger version of Lively’s character, turned heads not just for their stunning looks but also for their heartwarming bond. The actresses have become close friends during the filming process, and Lively took it upon herself to help Isabela get ready for the big night. “She did style me, this is all her doing,” Isabela revealed, adding that she was wearing a classic Blake ensemble—a breathtaking Oscar De La Renta dress paired with Lively’s own Louboutin shoes.

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Fans couldn’t help but buzz about the uncanny resemblance between Blake Lively and her co-star Isabela Ferrer, calling them “identical”. Social media lit up with comments from fans who were amazed by how closely the two actresses resemble each other. “Ok, they did a good job finding a younger Lilly. For a second, I actually thought she was Blake,” one fan remarked, while another marveled, “How does she look and SOUND just like Blake, even the mole is identical.” The striking similarity, right down to their matching moles, left fans stunned, “Their moles are in the same spot!!” with some even joking that Isabela might be Blake’s “clone” or her sister. The overwhelming consensus? The casting was spot-on, and the resemblance is almost too good to be true.

