Blake Lively Stuns on the Red Carpet — But One Unexpected Detail Has Everyone Buzzing
Blake Lively is no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet, and she did it again in spectacular fashion at the premiere of Another Simple Favor. The actress dazzled in a stunning, figure-hugging white gown that had everyone talking—for both the right and a few unexpected reasons.
Walking alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Blake made a bold statement in a revealing dress that combined timeless elegance with a touch of daring flair. The floor-length white gown featured dramatic cut-outs and a structured bodice, perfectly showcasing her signature glamorous style. With her hair styled in soft waves and minimalistic jewelry completing the look, Blake proved once again why she’s considered a fashion icon.
Despite her hair and makeup being absolutely flawless, some eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice that Blake’s spray tan had transferred from her arms onto her beautiful white dress. One person took to Instagram to comment on the look, writing, “The body make up all over her dress is sending me.”
“All the tanner stains around the armpit,” another pointed out.
Ryan Reynolds, ever the supportive partner, was spotted beaming proudly beside her throughout the evening. The couple, known for their playful relationship and undeniable chemistry, once again captured the hearts of fans everywhere.
At the Another Simple Favor premiere, Blake Lively made a rare public appearance, skipping interviews but taking selfies with fans. Still, some noticed her behavior on camera seemed a bit off.