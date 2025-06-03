The Cast for the New Harry Potter Series Has Been Revealed and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing
Following a long selection process, the three lead child stars of the new Harry Potter TV series have been revealed. The new trio has been selected from more than 32,000 children who auditioned for the main roles in J. K. Rowling’s legendary book series. Let’s find out who they are!
Meet the new Harry, Ron and Hermione.
Dominic McLaughlin got the role of Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe before. The Scottish actor has already played alongside Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre. He will also feature in the upcoming comedy film, Grow.
Alastair Stout will be taking the role of Ron Weasley, who hasn’t got any acting experience so far, except for a TV ad.
Arabella Stanton is set to play Hermione Granger. She starred as Matilda in Matilda The Musical back in 2023. And also played Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, the Starlight Express.
Other members of the cast have been also revealed.
Besides the three main roles, other cast members have also been revealed by Warner Bros, which is making the new big-budget series. John Lithgow has been cast as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost will play the role of Hagrid. While Emmy, Olivier, and BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu is set to play Severus Snape, who was portrayed by Alan Rickman in the films.
Reactions of the fans
Most fans were happy with the new cast and said they were “book accurate”. Like this user on Instagram, “They’re cute and looking similar to their characters.” Another comment liked Alastair, “They did a great job casting Ron.”
While other fans on Reddit mentioned Arabella, “I don’t know about her acting skills, but she’s got the right look for it.” Another comment also praised her skills, “She recently played Matilda in the West End, which already gives big Hermione energy. She’s a superb actress and very talented!”
A comment on X sums up well the overall view, “As a huge Harry Potter fan, I must say these look pretty good. Could have been a lot worse.”
The original cast
The original three stars, who were just 11 years old when they found fame, are now worth a staggering amount. Daniel, now 35, has an estimated net worth of £82.5 million, while Emma, 35, bagged £64 million and Rupert, 36, earned £37.5 million.
The new cast is set to start filming this summer in a £1 billion mini-center, complete with its own school and medical center at Leavesden, just outside Watford, Hertfordshire. The site will include a school for the hundreds of young actors who are committed to filming the show, while another facility is being erected for the large numbers of animals expected to feature.
