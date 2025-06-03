The Cast for the New Harry Potter Series Has Been Revealed and Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Dominic McLaughlin got the role of Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe before. The Scottish actor has already played alongside Ralph Fiennes in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre. He will also feature in the upcoming comedy film, Grow.

Alastair Stout will be taking the role of Ron Weasley, who hasn’t got any acting experience so far, except for a TV ad.

Arabella Stanton is set to play Hermione Granger. She starred as Matilda in Matilda The Musical back in 2023. And also played Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, the Starlight Express.