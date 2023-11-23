Brad Pitt Is Turning 60, So Here Are 4 Beauty Secrets Behind His Ageless Charm

“I don’t want to be running from aging,” as Hollywood icon and 90s heartthrob Brad Pitt gracefully reaches the milestone of 60, his ageless charm continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Pitt’s enduring allure has sparked curiosity about the secrets behind his timeless appearance.

Brad Pitt is not ’running’ from aging.

Brad Pitt is boldly challenging the societal obsession with ’anti-aging’ as he advocates for a more grounded approach to growing older. As a seasoned figure in the spotlight, Pitt intimately understands the relentless pressure to maintain a youthful facade. “It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms,” he affirmed.



Pitt advocates for a paradigm shift, urging individuals to “age healthy” and approach the inevitable passage of time with a focus on well-being. In his words, “I don’t know about running from aging, but this idea of being more health-minded is something I’m interested in.”

Pitt would take advice, from his previous partners, over skin care.

Abaca / East News

When it comes to skincare, Brad Pitt values the advice of his past partners. Candidly sharing his approach, he notes, “Usually whatever my female partner had, and they were pretty good about it.” Pitt acknowledges the influence of his previous partners, who would often recommend skincare products with comments like, “You should try this,” or “You really need some of this.”



Reflecting on his relationships, he reveals, “Aniston keeps sending me stuff. I haven’t tried [her haircare], but she sent it. She’s all over it, I trust her. Paltrow is all over it too. I’ll call her up, ‘I need a tip,’ [then it’s] approved or not approved.” This glimpse into Pitt’s skincare routine not only underscores his openness to trusted advice but also highlights the enduring friendships he maintains with his ex-partners.

His wellness routine is simple.

LFI / Avalon.red / REPORTER / East News

At 59, Brad Pitt maintains a refreshingly simple approach to wellness, embodying a philosophy centered on practicality. He articulates his routine as, “Trying to stay physical, try to eat healthy a little bit, try to stay creative.” Despite the demands of work and filming, Pitt credits his makeup artist friend of three decades, for helping him maintain his skin’s health.



In acknowledging her efforts, he explains, “I have a makeup artist friend of 30 years who’ll always bring new stuff for healthy skin, with more of a skin care rather than a beauty focus, like masks with red lights.” Pitt is candid about his preference for simplicity, admitting, “I’ll try, but I can’t commit, it’s too much work. During films, she’ll keep me relatively healthy, she’ll do a regiment. I want it simple, I think it’s true of most guys.”

Brad Pitt’s skincare routine is low maintenance.

Cyril Pecquenard / KCS / East News

Brad Pitt’s approach to skincare is refreshingly uncomplicated, reflecting a down-to-earth mentality that he attributes to his upbringing. “I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on,” he shared.



Despite the glamour of Hollywood, Pitt’s personal skincare routine remains surprisingly low maintenance. He revealed, “It’s very simple. I got a morning wash. I do my serum. I do my day cream, and I’m done, I’m out the door.” The actor adheres to a similarly straightforward routine at night, emphasizing his commitment to the basics: “And then at night I do my little wash — I’m committed to the wash. I do my serum and I do the night cream, done.”

