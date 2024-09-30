Brendan Fraser Debuts Shaved Head Leaving Fans Stunned With New Unexpected Look

Brendan Fraser just dropped a major surprise—shaving his head and leaving fans in total shock. Social media’s blowing up with reactions, from confusion to excitement, all wondering what’s behind this fresh look. Is a new role coming? Everyone’s buzzing.

Brendan Fraser, star of The Mummy, made waves with his bold new look at the 6th Annual Abilis “Dancing with the Stars” event. At 55, Fraser appeared with girlfriend Jeanne Moore, helping raise $160,000 for the Abilis Foundation, a non-profit supporting people with developmental disabilities.

Ditching his iconic lush hair, he shocked fans by sporting a freshly shaved head while looking sharp in a sleek black suit, white shirt, and polished black shoes. Moore turned heads, too, wearing a gorgeous blue crochet dress that matched her golden locks and radiant smile.

Fraser's girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, took to Instagram to celebrate the evening's success, "A huge shoutout to everyone who made this happen!" she wrote in her post. Brendan took on the special role of celebrity judge at the "Dancing Stars of Greenwich" event on September 21, 2024. Fraser's new hairstyle drew a flurry of reactions online, with fans sharing their thoughts on his fresh look. One user humorously noted his resemblance to Prince William, saying, "And for a second, I thought that was Prince William……" Another fan complimented his style, exclaiming, "Super look, Brendan."

Moore’s stunning outfit also caught attention, with one admirer praising both her dress and Fraser’s new hairstyle, “Oh, I love your dress, Jeanne. You look really lovely. I’m kinda liking Brendan’s new hairstyle. He looks very attractive.” Not everyone was a fan of Brendan’s new bold hairstyle; one person candidly remarked, “Don’t like his new look.” However, the majority of comments were positive, as people praised the couple for their stylish appearances and their warmth at the charity event. Many celebrated their involvement and the impressive amount raised for a worthy cause.

Despite his changed appearance, Brendan Fraser cherishes a personal journey filled with challenges and obstacles. His transformation reflects not just a new hairstyle, but also a deeper resilience cultivated through his story.