Bridal Consultant Finds Ideal Wedding Dress to Match Disney Princesses
Ever wondered what kind of wedding dress Cinderella or Ariel would wear if they were tying the knot today? Bridal consultant and TikTok creator @reallillieduke is making fairy tale fashion dreams come true by pairing each beloved Disney Princess with her perfect wedding gown. With an expert eye for style and a deep love for all things bridal, Lillie Duke reimagines these iconic characters walking down the aisle in gowns that reflect their unique personalities, stories, and royal vibes.
Cinderella
Belle
Tiana
Snow White
Ariel
Sleeping Beauty
Lillie’s dreamy picks blend fantasy with real-world bridal trends, giving each Disney Princess a gown that feels both magical and modern. Whether you’re planning your own wedding or just love a good princess moment, her creations are pure inspiration fit for a fairy tale ending.
An Artist Redesigns Disney Characters, Giving Them Realistic Bodies