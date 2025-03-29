Bridal Consultant Finds Ideal Wedding Dress to Match Disney Princesses

Ever wondered what kind of wedding dress Cinderella or Ariel would wear if they were tying the knot today? Bridal consultant and TikTok creator @reallillieduke is making fairy tale fashion dreams come true by pairing each beloved Disney Princess with her perfect wedding gown. With an expert eye for style and a deep love for all things bridal, Lillie Duke reimagines these iconic characters walking down the aisle in gowns that reflect their unique personalities, stories, and royal vibes.