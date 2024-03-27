Cameron Diaz Just Had a Son, but His Unusual Name Sparks Concern, «I’m Sure He’ll Change the Name»

Cameron Diaz, 51, and her husband Benji Madden, 45, have quietly welcomed their second child. The couple announced the birth of their son via a touching Instagram post on Friday, expressing how adorable he is and revealing his name. However, the selection of this distinctive and uncommon name has raised significant concern among the actress’s fans.

«We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏 He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s really cute☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️,» the caption read.



Cameron opted not to disclose Cardinal’s birthdate or details about his conception.

The announcement featured an endearing piece of artwork with the heartwarming caption, «A little bird whispered to me.» The expression appears to pay homage to their son’s distinctive name, ’Cardinal,’ inspired by the vivid red bird native to North America.



Social media users eagerly flooded the comment section with expressions of joy and excitement upon hearing the delightful news with one fan commenting on the name, saying, «Cardinal birds are a symbolic bird as it symbolizes positivity amidst the troubles we experienced in our life. There is a quote about this belief that goes, ’Cardinals appear when Angels are near’.»

However, amidst the flood of congratulatory messages and well-wishes on the post, there arose both scrutiny and controversy. Social media users and fans engaged in discussions, offering a wide range of opinions on the name Cardinal Madden. Several comments stood out for their lack of favor towards the chosen name. Some expressed concerns, saying, «The name will cause him problems in school» and"Seriously !!! [sic] Some parents should be fined yearly for giving such terrible names to their kids. At school, he’ll be ’Birdy’ or worse, poor kid."

The critiques persisted, with one user writing, «I love Cardinals ,,, but don’t think I would have my child .... Jms Oooh well, it is what it is... poor baby, kids can be cruel.» Other fans mirrored the sentiment, expressing, «I’m sorry, but that poor kid has to deal with that name in school, and kids can be cruel» and «I don’t know why parents do this. They do it to the poor children. They don’t even think of the kids. They’re only thinking of themselves... I’m sure he’ll change the name.»