Paris Hilton Is Finally Revealing Her Daughter’s Face But People Are Pointing Out the Same Issue

Paris Hilton has delightfully introduced her 5-month-old daughter, London, to the world, bringing an end to the excited anticipation. While fans celebrated the mother of two, many couldn’t help but discuss a particular detail they observed.

The socialite shared adorable photos of London on her Instagram, introducing her with the caption, ’’Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum. I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember [...]’’ Additionally, in the caption, she revealed that her experience as a mother has inspired her to release a song titled “FAME WON’T LOVE YOU,” featuring Sia, scheduled to be released just in time for Mother’s Day.

The snapshots captured Paris donning a pastel pink dress adorned with yellow flowers, radiating maternal bliss. In one frame, she cradled her daughter London, who sported an adorable pink headband.

Other photos showcased Paris with her son Phoenix, and with her husband Carter Reum.

A few days later, Paris shared a video of herself holding London, giving us a glimpse of the song “FAME WON’T LOVE YOU” that she had mentioned earlier.

But many people online also noticed that the star’s kids don’t seem very accustomed to her. One person remarked, ’’If you look at those pictures, all four of them look like they are meeting each other for the first time. Weird,’’ while another added, ’’they seem very detached and posed.’’ A third person wrote, ’’Looks incredibly awkward. Are the kids looking at the nanny?’’