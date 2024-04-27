Prince Louis Celebrates His 6th Birthday, but People Had Some Concerns

Prince Louis turned six on April 23, and he's still winning hearts with his adorable antics. Social media lit up with love for the little royal, gushing over his cute smile and playful energy. However, some people couldn't help but notice something.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new portrait of Louis.

The British royal family had a reason to celebrate as Prince Louis turned six on April 23. Kate Middleton and Prince William, like any doting parents, commemorated their youngest child's big day with a heartfelt gesture. In keeping with tradition, a new portrait of Prince Louis was unveiled, captured by none other than his talented mother, Kate, in Windsor just a few days before. The joyous snapshot was accompanied by a simple yet warm message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today." They shared the same sentiment on their joint Instagram account, where they posted the portrait for all to see. While the specifics of Louis' birthday festivities remain under wraps, it's clear that this milestone holds special significance for the royal family. And amidst the backdrop of recent challenges, Louis' birthday brings a much-needed moment of joy and celebration.

Unlike the recent posts Kate shared with their kids amidst revealing her cancer battle, this photo was left unedited. This decision was a pure and kind gesture, aiming to avoid conveying any deceptive messages and simply celebrate their son's birthday without speculation or anything else.

Fans of the royal family were concerned that there might not be a post this year.

Royal fans were filled with anticipation and a touch of concern as Prince Louis's birthday approached this year. With the ongoing challenges faced by the royal family and the absence of public events due to various reasons, there was uncertainty about whether there would be a traditional birthday post for the young prince. However, a day later, slightly later than usual, the royal couple finally shared the eagerly awaited picture of Louis. The couple chose to share the image as a gesture of gratitude towards those who had sent well-wishes to their son on his birthday.

One person on X shared a GIF of Daffy Duck with an anxious expression, nervously patting his cheeks to convey their anticipation for Prince Louis's birthday pictures. Alongside the GIF, the X user wrote, "We right now... waiting for Prince Louis birthday pictures." Another person expressed hope that recent controversies wouldn't dissuade Prince William and Kate Middleton from releasing a birthday photo for Prince Louis's sixth birthday. "I hope the Prince and Princess of Wales don't allow the Mother's Day picture controversy to discourage them from releasing a birthday photo for Prince Louis's sixth birthday." Someone else wrote: "Disappointed we did not get a new photo of Prince Louis for his 6th birthday. Was looking forward to it."

A royal family tradition

In the past, the Prince and Princess of Wales always shared birthday posts for Prince Louis, right up until he turned 5. These posts usually included cute photos of him with short, sweet messages like "A very happy birthday to Prince Louis." And when it comes to celebrating their kids' birthdays, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to keep things personal. Kate Middleton has mentioned that she enjoys baking the birthday cakes herself, saying, "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition. I love it."