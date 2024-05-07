Chrissy Teigen Reveals Horror Injury as She Misses Out on the 2024 Met Gala

Chrissy Teigen wasn't feeling it. Before the 2024 Met Gala, the star shared selfies of herself rocking a neck brace on her Instagram Story.

Chrissy Teigen got her social media buzzing with a couple of Instagram stories recently. On May 6, 2024, she posted two photos that really grabbed everyone's attention. In the initial picture, she was at home sporting a neck brace. The second snapshot also highlighted the brace as she posed, looking down at a tilted camera. Her snap humorously accentuated a double chin. Teigen's caption, lacking much context, humorously stated, "I tried to do a headstand."

The posts quickly stirred up a mix of concern and curiosity, leading to an influx of messages expressing worry. In response, Teigen decided to address her audience with a video. When fans reached out asking about her well-being, the model promptly explained that her neck injury stemmed from an ill-fated attempt at a headstand.

"OMG, I'm fine," the 38-year-old added. "Everybody's reaching out. I'm OK. It's just a CVS neck band, I just can't rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand, and it didn't go well." "It's okay," she continued, "I don't need anything, I promise."

Adding to the intrigue, Teigen addressed her absence from the 2024 Met Gala in another video. She firmly stated that her injury wasn't the reason for her absence from the glamorous event. "This isn't the cause of my absence at the MET," Teigen emphasized. She disclosed that she had made the decision not to attend the Met Gala this year well before the neck brace incident occurred, though she opted not to elaborate on her reasons for opting out.

Even though Teigen wasn’t there this year, she’s been a Met Gala regular for ages. Her fashion game always steals the show, with her unique style turning heads every time. Even though she missed out this year, her past Met Gala looks are legendary. Each outfit perfectly matched the theme, making her a true fashion icon of the event.