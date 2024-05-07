We Ranked the Top 10 Hair and Makeup From the 2024 Met Gala

Paris Hilton’s Latest Family Photo Sparks Speculation As Some People Spot a Curious Detail
People
3 months ago
As stars graced the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, they brought to life the theme "The Garden of Time" with innovative beauty looks that left us fascinated. Let's take a closer look at some of the most memorable hair and makeup moments.
The 2024 Met Gala proved to be a celebration of creativity and innovation in beauty, with celebrities pushing the boundaries and captivating audiences with their mesmerizing looks. From gothic elegance to ethereal whimsy, each look showcased the transformative power of makeup and hair in creating unforgettable moments on fashion’s biggest night out.