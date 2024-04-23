Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Rocks Her Mom’s 1999 Slip Dress as She Turns 21

Like mother, like daughter! Carys Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is rocking her mom’s 90s fashion. The young actress celebrated turning 21 in a pink slip dress that her mom wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

Carys posted pictures from the party on Instagram on Sunday, April 21.

"The most perfect 21st I could ask for! 🌸" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the vintage dress, standing by a beautifully set dinner table. The dress is made of pink satin with beaded straps, white lace details on the bust, and floral embroidery. Zeta-Jones, who is 54, commented on the photos, saying, "You deserve it, sweetheart ❤️" Both Zeta-Jones and Douglas sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Carys on her 21st birthday. Zeta-Jones shared a post on Instagram with three black-and-white photos, including one of baby Carys.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas," Zeta-Jones wrote. "You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life." "Thank you for being you," she added. "I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama." Carys replied, "I love you Mama ❤️thank you for everything — I am so proud to be your daughter."

Then her dad joined to celebrate the special birthday.