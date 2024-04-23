Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Rocks Her Mom’s 1999 Slip Dress as She Turns 21
Like mother, like daughter! Carys Douglas, the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is rocking her mom’s 90s fashion. The young actress celebrated turning 21 in a pink slip dress that her mom wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.
Carys posted pictures from the party on Instagram on Sunday, April 21.
"The most perfect 21st I could ask for! 🌸" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the vintage dress, standing by a beautifully set dinner table. The dress is made of pink satin with beaded straps, white lace details on the bust, and floral embroidery.
Zeta-Jones, who is 54, commented on the photos, saying, "You deserve it, sweetheart ❤️"
Both Zeta-Jones and Douglas sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Carys on her 21st birthday.
Zeta-Jones shared a post on Instagram with three black-and-white photos, including one of baby Carys.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas," Zeta-Jones wrote. "You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life."
"Thank you for being you," she added. "I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama."
Carys replied, "I love you Mama ❤️thank you for everything — I am so proud to be your daughter."
Then her dad joined to celebrate the special birthday.
Douglas also posted a photo of himself admiring Carys at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where he received the Palme d'Or award.
"Happy 21st, my darling Carys!" he wrote. "You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas ❤️ Dad."
"I love you so much, Dadda!" Carys responded. "Thank you for being the best dad in the world ❤️."