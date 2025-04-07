Childhood Sweethearts Reunited After 85 Years Through a School Photo

They used to knock on each other’s doors every morning to walk up to school together. As Jim recalled, "Right opposite there was a baker’s shop, and Betty lived behind it. We used to go to school together, we used to play together—everything."

But in 1939, Jim’s family relocated, and the childhood friends lost touch. Jim was later conscripted, met his future wife, and eventually settled in Rayne, Essex. Betty remained in Eyemouth until about 1950, then married Alfred “Ivor” Davidson and moved to North Yorkshire, where she still lives today.