Christina Applegate Receives a Standing Ovation and Her Reaction Leaves the Audience in Stitches
It’s been little over 6 months since Christina Applegate announced her retirement from acting due to her multiple sclerosis battle. Since then, she kept a low profile — that is, until 2024 Emmy’s. She was invited on stage as the first presenter of the evening, and what she said next had people laughing and crying — all at once.
Christina Applegate’s rare appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards was prompted by her nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series category for her latest TV series, “Dead to Me.”
Walking gracefully with the support of a walking stick, Applegate received a heartfelt and extended standing ovation from the entire audience as she made her way to the stage, a moment that moved her to tears. Visibly emotional, she began her speech with a touch of humor, expressing gratitude, “Thank you so much; you’re totally shaming me and my disability by standing up,” drawing loud laughter from her industry peers. She playfully continued with a humorous twist, adding, “Body not by Ozempic,” a lighthearted jab at the latest celebrity-crazed medicine for weight loss.
Applegate presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for which the nominees were: Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso, Jessica Williams for her role in Shrinking and Ayo Edebiri — The Bear — who ended up claiming the well-deserved prize.
Christina Applegate, who has been open about navigating her MS diagnosis, has become an inspiration for many people who struggle with chronic conditions. Surprisingly, it was her friend, Selma Blair, who also suffers from MS, that helped Applegate discover she might have MS by noticing one symptom.