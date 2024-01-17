Christina Applegate Receives a Standing Ovation and Her Reaction Leaves the Audience in Stitches

It’s been little over 6 months since Christina Applegate announced her retirement from acting due to her multiple sclerosis battle. Since then, she kept a low profile — that is, until 2024 Emmy’s. She was invited on stage as the first presenter of the evening, and what she said next had people laughing and crying — all at once.

Christina Applegate’s rare appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards was prompted by her nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series category for her latest TV series, “Dead to Me.”

Walking gracefully with the support of a walking stick, Applegate received a heartfelt and extended standing ovation from the entire audience as she made her way to the stage, a moment that moved her to tears. Visibly emotional, she began her speech with a touch of humor, expressing gratitude, “Thank you so much; you’re totally shaming me and my disability by standing up,” drawing loud laughter from her industry peers. She playfully continued with a humorous twist, adding, “Body not by Ozempic,” a lighthearted jab at the latest celebrity-crazed medicine for weight loss.