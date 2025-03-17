Demi Lovato’s Latest Video Has Fans Worried After They Notice This One Detail
It can be considered a great challenge to face your fears and experience something new by trying out a new recipe. In a recent TikTok post, Demi Lovato shares her cooking experience, trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. Which, according to her, is all about facing our fears, but fans notice another thing.
In her caption: "On Cooking With Demi, we are all about facing our fears. Today, we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be, and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now."
She added the said recipe in her caption, showing her fans how to do it. The video started with Demi reminding herself that it's going to be fun because she is feeling overwhelmed. Then she proceeded with the process of cooking the whole roasted chicken.
She also stated that she's nervous and implied that she's not fond of raw chickens because she's afraid that she'll get salmonella as it is disgusting and the juices that already feel while unwrapping the raw chicken.
Demi toughened up as the juices from the raw chicken oozed from the plastic, she managed to clear the task without a problem. A fan then commented, "As a raw chicken hater, I wear gloves, and it makes all the difference!" Another pointed,"The disgusted reaction to the raw chicken is so valid."
As soon as the camera focuses on her hands while she's removing the insides of the chicken, it can be noticed that her hands are shaking. Demi, in her video, continued to follow the recipe enthusiastically. She started making the seasoning mix, prepping the pan, stuffing the chicken, and doing the finishing touches.
However, the fans noticed her hand and felt worried. Her hands can be seen as unsteady while handling the ingredients and the knife, which could be dangerous. One person commented, "I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard."
On the other hand, Demi decided to put her fans at ease by reassuring them that she was doing fine. "I'm okay! I promise," she replied to a fan comment on her TikTok video.
After the baking, Demi still felt unsure about what she was doing, but she continued and started to chop the baked chicken. "I made a chicken, I cooked it," she felt proud but at the same time frustrated as she screamed because she cannot cut off a part.
She also made a salad crouton. After tasting everything, she happily said, "So good, we did it!" It can be noticed how the singer enjoyed the whole experience, with a delicious whole roasted chicken as a result.
Although there wasn’t a further question or explanation about her shaking hands, Demi addressed and assured her fans about it. The singer also has been open about having a heart attack, as well as the health consequences that followed. Additionally, Demi hasn’t sugarcoated the realities of her past. But now she feels as though she’s on a lot happier and better road.
She faced her fear dealing with raw chicken, and it depicts how she’s doing well and thriving in her life. I can be overwhelming, but with a proper mindset backed with the enthusiasm that she showed, she accomplished her goal.
