Demi Lovato’s Latest Video Has Fans Worried After They Notice This One Detail

In her caption: "On Cooking With Demi, we are all about facing our fears. Today, we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be, and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now."

She added the said recipe in her caption, showing her fans how to do it. The video started with Demi reminding herself that it's going to be fun because she is feeling overwhelmed. Then she proceeded with the process of cooking the whole roasted chicken.