Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday—Fans Say the Same Thing
Bruce Willis turned 70 on March 19, 2025, and his ex-wife Demi Moore was more than happy to amp up the celebrations, along with their three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout LaRue. As the actress—who has recently been in the news for her stunning performance in the movie The Substance—shared happy pictures of the family, emotional fans agreed about the same thing.
Demi Moore is admired for embracing her blended family.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may have divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but the love and friendship between them have remained strong. They share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. While Demi Moore later married Ashton Kutcher, which also ended in divorce, Bruce married his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.
In a 2020 birthday tribute to Willis, Demi Moore captioned a picture of them with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.” Earlier in 2020, she had shared a throwback picture of her and Willis, back when the kids were still little more than babies.
Hearts were broken when Bruce Willis retired from acting due to ill health. He received an aphasia diagnosis in 2022. He was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. At the time, Willis was 67, and the announcement made fans react with an outpouring of empathy on social media, especially since the symptoms included changes in behavior, language, and communication.
As one fan wrote, “I was thinking of him today for some reason. He popped into mind. Glad you guys were all there for him.”
Emma had a message for Bruce Willis’ fans, too.
Bruce's wife, Emma, also took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday, and her message was as much a tribute to him, as a message for his fans, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.” She posted a picture of him of better health days, with Willis perched on an ATV and posing with a grin for the camera.
Willis's daughters were quick to respond with Tallulah writing, “We love him!!” and Scout appreciating Emma with the comment, “This is so beautiful Emma!”
Fans poured out their love for him, “All love and good energy for Mr. Willis! Happy, happy birthday! What a gift you are to the world.” Another wrote, “We love you, Bruce!! May every good thing you’ve ever done radiate around you today and every day.”
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore leave fans emotional.
Demi Moore uploaded several pictures in the birthday post for her ex-husband, writing a simple but heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️” Along with a picture of her with Willis, there were more of him with their daughters, and couple with his granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, 23 months, who is Rumer's daughter.
Seeing Bruce Willis in a vulnerable state, but surrounded by his loving family, made most fans say the same thing, in different words. An emotional fan wrote, “These photos make me so happy and so sad at the same time. We love you, BW!”
Another commented, “A life lived right when you are surrounded by this kind of love… Bruce, you are so special. Happy Birthday!”
More fans echoed the same sentiment, appreciating the love in the pictures, as one exclaimed, “May I just say how genuinely admirable the bond you built after your marriage ended is? Says all about how nice and down-to-earth people you are, and that family will always come first, no matter what.” Here are the rest of the fantastic pictures.
We wish Bruce Willis a wonderful birthday from our end, too. Meanwhile, here's another blast from the past, with Jack Nicholson's son making a late breakthrough into movies, flashing the same megawatt smile.