Demi Moore Celebrates Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday—Fans Say the Same Thing

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may have divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, but the love and friendship between them have remained strong. They share three daughters: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. While Demi Moore later married Ashton Kutcher, which also ended in divorce, Bruce married his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, in 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

In a 2020 birthday tribute to Willis, Demi Moore captioned a picture of them with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.” Earlier in 2020, she had shared a throwback picture of her and Willis, back when the kids were still little more than babies.