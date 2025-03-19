Jack Nicholson’s Son Looks Just Like His Dad, but Fans Are Divided Over Details

Jack Nicholson recently surprised everyone when he introduced Adam Sandler's performance at SNL 50th Anniversary Special, amidst loud applause and cheers. Dressed in a black from head to toe, with a beret, and dark glasses — Nicholson looked rather dapper sitting amongst other celebrities like Robert De Niro, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively.

Nicholson was last seen in the 2010 flick, How Do You Know. At the time, quashing retirement rumors, Nicholson stated that he simply wasn't as driven to “be out there anymore.”

Meanwhile, his son Ray, who turns 34 in 2025, is slowly stepping out of the shadows. While he has been in the movie business since 2006, it was only after his role in the 2024 slasher flick, Smile 2, which paid homage to his father's character in The Shining, that Ray broke through.