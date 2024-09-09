“Does She Have a Wig On?” George Clooney’s Wife Amal Stole the Show at the Venice Festival, but People Spot One Thing

Amal Clooney rocked the 81st Venice Film Festival in a stunning backless yellow corset dress that had all eyes on her. But while her outfit was pure perfection, fans couldn't stop buzzing about one thing in her appearance. What’s got everyone talking?

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Amal Clooney made a show-stopping appearance at the Venice Film Festival, wearing a sleeveless Versace gown with intricate lace details, a daring scooped low back, and delicate straps. The elegant design, complete with a ruffled skirt and short train, highlighted her slim waist and was paired perfectly with silver strappy sandals and a chic white Prada handbag. As she joined her husband George Clooney for his latest film’s premiere, it wasn’t just her flawless outfit or accessories that caught everyone’s attention.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Her voluminous hair and flawless beauty stole the show, leading to countless online discussions. One fan raved, “Amal’s hair is stunning 😍.” Of course, as with any style icon, there were a few mixed reactions. Some playfully asked, “Who did the hair extensions?! 😂” while another wondered, “Does she have a wig on?” Despite this, many praised her beauty and grace. “Amal Clooney has been slaying during Venice Film Festival 😍😍 Every look is perfect! Very classy,” one fan gushed. Another declared, “Amal is absolutely gorgeous,” with another comment stated, “Amal Clooney gets more beautiful every day ❤️.”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

As Amal wrapped up her time in Venice, her hair continued to be a talking point. One user observed, "Amal looks so different with lighter hair," while another speculated on a future change, "Amal needs to cut her hair shorter 🤔." But with her iconic waves and dazzling style, Amal left fans mesmerized in every way possible, making her exit in a bold tangerine jumpsuit that only added to her effortlessly chic allure.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

George and Amal Clooney not only stunned on the red carpet, but they also continue to capture hearts with their incredible love story. From their glamorous outings to the undeniable chemistry they share, their bond is one for the ages.