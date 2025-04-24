Kristen Stewart and Her Girlfriend Are Officially Married, Here’s What We Know

Kristen shot to international fame as Bella Swan, and for many fans, her on-screen romance with Edward Cullen felt incredibly real, especially when she and co-star Robert Pattinson started dating in real life. But being young and in love while the whole world watched wasn’t easy.

After a few years, the two quietly went their separate ways. In the years that followed, Kristen began to open up more about who she was and what she wanted. She dated openly, explored her identity, and focused on living life on her own terms.