Kristen Stewart and Her Girlfriend Are Officially Married, Here’s What We Know
After years of keeping her love life mostly private, Kristen Stewart has finally found her forever person. The Twilight star recently married her longtime partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, in a sweet, cozy ceremony that felt more like a love letter than a Hollywood event.
For many fans Bella and Edward were the ultimate couple.
Kristen shot to international fame as Bella Swan, and for many fans, her on-screen romance with Edward Cullen felt incredibly real, especially when she and co-star Robert Pattinson started dating in real life. But being young and in love while the whole world watched wasn’t easy.
After a few years, the two quietly went their separate ways. In the years that followed, Kristen began to open up more about who she was and what she wanted. She dated openly, explored her identity, and focused on living life on her own terms.
She found the love of her life when she least expected it.
Kristen first met Dylan Meyer in 2013 while working on a film, but life pulled them in different directions. Then in 2019, they ran into each other again at a friend’s birthday party. Kristen later described the moment as something that felt like fate. She hadn’t seen Dylan in six years, and when Dylan walked up to her, Kristen felt an instant connection, wondering where she had been all this time and why they hadn’t truly known each other before.
From that moment, it was clear something special was happening. Just two weeks after reconnecting, Kristen confessed her love to Dylan one night at a bar, while Dylan’s friends had briefly stepped outside. Kristen looked at her and simply said she was so in love with her.
Kristen let her guard down sooner than anyone expected.
Though Kristen has always been pretty private about her personal life, something about this relationship felt different. In October 2019, Dylan posted a sweet photo of them together on Instagram. It was one of the first times Kristen had shared her happiness so publicly.
Over time, she began to open up in interviews, saying how deeply in love she was and how she knew early on that Dylan was the one. When they got engaged in 2021, Kristen described the proposal as simple and genuine. There were no rules, no expectations, just a moment that felt completely right.
They got engaged two years later, in 2021.
In an interview, Kristen shared how Dylan popped the question, and it wasn’t what people expected. Kristen joked that in a relationship between two women, there aren’t any set rules about who should propose. She noted that it’s never really clear who will take on which role, making the moment all the more spontaneous and personal.
She had teased that she wanted to be the one to be proposed to, and then one day, Dylan just made it happen. “She grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so cute,” Kristen shared. She added that Dylan totally “knocked it out of the park” with her proposal.
Twilight star had different thoughts on the wedding.
In early 2022, Kristen joked during an interview that she wasn’t exactly the best wedding planner. “I'm not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner,” she laughed. She said she’d be happy with either a big celebration or something totally spontaneous.
Rather than a big, flashy Hollywood event, Kristen and Dylan went with something intimate and meaningful. Their wedding was a true reflection of their relationship shared with the people who matter most.
On April 20, 2025, they got married at Casita Del Campo, a colorful little Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles that they love. Close friends and family joined them for the celebration.
Both brides wore outfits that reflected their unique styles. Kristen chose a soft gray cardigan and matching skirt, while Dylan wore an off-white mini dress. No over-the-top gowns. No Hollywood spectacle. Just two people in love, surrounded by the people who matter most.
