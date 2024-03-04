Drew Barrymore Reveals She Often Goes Without Underwear and Explains Why She Enjoys It

During Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the legendary actress shared that she often doesn’t wear underwear. She continued to explain how her daughter reacts to this habit, sparking laughter from everyone, including us. Let’s find out what she said.

She was refreshingly candid about it.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

During Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress engaged in conversation with guests Chloe Fineman, 35, and Boy George, 62, alongside co-host Ross Mathews, 44. They discussed Martha Stewart, 82, recently revealing her preference for swimsuits over underwear. «Do you ever go commando?» Mathews asked the group. «Or is that a no-no?»

In response, Fineman and Barrymore both raised their hands, admitting they sometimes forego underwear. Barrymore surprised Mathews by mentioning that her daughter often tries to «pants» her because she knows she’s not wearing underwear.

When asked why she often goes without underwear, the actress explained that she simply «enjoys commando.»

Mathews expressed his discomfort with the idea, mentioning how it made him feel uneasy about potential mishaps. Barrymore humorously remarked about the possibility of her daughter catching her off guard. Later, when Mathews inquired further about her preference, Barrymore mentioned the comfort factor, especially when wearing sweatpants, noting the cozy feeling of the fabric against her skin.

Barrymore shares 2 daughters, Frankie (9) and Olive (11), with her ex, Will Kopelman. During another recent episode of her daytime talk show, Barrymore discussed a conversation she had with her daughter while chatting with guest Christina Aguilera.

But undies aren’t everything.

Barrymore mentioned that her daughter expressed interest in wearing a crop top, to which Barrymore initially declined. «My daughter wants to wear a crop top,» Barrymore said. «I’ll say ’no,’ and she’ll go, ’You were on the cover of Playboy.’» Aguilera found it amusing, sharing her own similar experiences with her daughter wanting to wear revealing clothing.