Dwayne Johnson Is Unrecognizable With New Dark Hair — The Look Left People in Shock

Dwayne Johnson has stunned fans by revealing a dramatic new look for his upcoming film. In a recent post, the actor, known for his bald head, now sports a full head of hair.

Dwayne ’The Rock’ Johnson is almost unrecognizable after a major transformation for his new project. The former WWE champ, known for his trademark look, has completely changed his appearance. The photo was taken on the set of his current film, The Smashing Machine. The actor, with black hair, is seen sitting shirtless in a boxing ring, wearing red boxing shorts and black and white sneakers, while two people help him cool off. In the foreground, a pair of legs in white sparkly heels—presumably belonging to the film’s female lead, Emily Blunt.

When fans saw Johnson with black hair instead of his usual bald look, some were confused. They didn’t recognize him at first! “Is the Rock?... Totally different”, said one person. Others liked the change, saying, “Wow, The Rock with hair is something else...” But for some, it took a bit of getting used to. They said, “Wow, The Rock with hair looks like a whole different person.”

Another user thought the actor looked old, “Is he really that old, or did they just make him look older for the film?” However, most commenters praised the actor for his dedication to the job, and others celebrated his muscular body and the effort he puts into achieving it.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

