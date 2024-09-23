George Clooney Walks the Red Carpet With Brad Pitt — People Are Worried About His Unusual Skin Tone

George Clooney left fans worried at the Wolfs premiere, looking thinner and paler than usual. The 63-year-old actor, known for his usual suave style, seemed tired and even a bit yellow, sparking concern about his health. To top it off, his wife Amal wasn’t there, adding more fuel to the rumors.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

At the Wolfs premiere on September 18, 2024, George Clooney’s appearance became a hot topic of concern among fans. The 63-year-old actor, long celebrated for his ageless charm and dashing looks, appeared strikingly different from his usual self. Fans quickly noticed that Clooney looked noticeably slimmer, with a pale and almost yellowish complexion that raised questions about his health. His wife, Amal, was absent from the event, which only heightened speculation, as Clooney stood alone in front of the cameras.

Everett Collection/East News

George Clooney stood alongside fellow cast members, including Richard Kind, Poorna Jagannathan, Amy Ryan, and Zlatko Buri. While Clooney’s smile remained as bright as ever, his physical transformation was hard to ignore. The red carpet, held at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, saw Clooney posing with Brad Pitt, his co-star and close friend. Both were dressed in sharp, stylish suits, skipping the ties for a more relaxed look. However, while Pitt radiated energy and youthfulness, Clooney’s appearance seemed tired in comparison.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The contrast between the two Hollywood icons—both of whom have been known for aging gracefully—was particularly striking. Brad appeared as lively as ever, while Clooney’s paler skin and gaunter face stood out, especially under the harsh lights of the event.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Fans were quick to comment, with one bluntly saying, “George looked sick, his skin is yellow.” Some fans were genuinely worried, with one asking, “Is George sick? He doesn’t look like before. Hope he’s well, and I’m just being paranoid.” One even suggested, “George looks jaundiced [sic].”

Everett Collection/East News

But not everyone saw it that way. Plenty of fans jumped to his defense, with comments like, “Clooney looks good,” and “They’re both so handsome.” Others compared the two, saying, “Clooney looks way better than Pitt.” Some appreciated the fun back-and-forth between George and Brad during interviews, writing, “These two are hilarious.” While reactions were mixed, one thing is for sure—Clooney’s still got a dedicated fanbase, even with all the speculation around his health.

