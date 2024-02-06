Grammys 2024: Céline Dion Makes First Appearance in Months to Give Final Award and Her Words Are Heartbreaking

Céline Dion appeared at the 66th Grammys ceremony to present an award despite dealing with ongoing health problems ever since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. This public appearance, which was the first one in 3 months, came as a big surprise, and it certainly didn’t leave anyone indifferent.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News , VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

The 55-year-old music icon took to the stage to present the final award of the evening: Album of the Year, which is a prize she first won 27 years ago. Dion, who was diagnosed with the neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, was warmly welcomed with a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

In response to the heartwarming reaction from the crowd, she said, “Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from the bottom of my heart.”



The five-time Grammy winner then proceeded to announce the nominees and emphasized the importance of never taking for granted the joy music brings. She then presented the award to the winner of the night, Taylor Swift.

The star made her first public appearance since attending a hockey game in Las Vegas last November. This sporting event had marked her first public outing in three and a half years.



Having made the difficult decision back in May 2023 to cancel tour dates indefinitely, the My Hear Will Go On songstress has now disclosed plans to share an intimate documentary with her fans, detailing her recent challenges. Titled “I Am: Céline Dion,” the project is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.