Hailey Bieber Shared Pictures of Her Baby Bump, but People Keep Noticing One Detail

When Justin and Hailey Bieber announced that they're expecting their first baby together, the internet exploded with congratulations. Recently, Hailey shared a few pictures of her adorable growing baby bump. But although many were congratulating the supermodel, some followers noticed a peculiar detail in the shots.

In the photos, Hailey was seen touching her growing bump. People rushed to congratulate and compliment her. "That's what's called a pregnancy glow," one user wrote . "I still can't believe this is happening. You look GORGEOUS! I already love this baby so much," another follower added.

Many people tried to guess whether Hailey is expecting a boy or a girl. "It's a boy!" one user commented , adding a blue heart emoji. "Whoever thinks it's a girl, give a like," another follower jokingly suggested.

While followers were congratulating Hailey, many noticed an interesting detail in the pictures. "Everyone’s talking about the bump, but I want to know what the product is in her pocket," one user wrote. "So glad someone noticed; I thought I was the only one," answered another user.

Clearly, many people were curious about the mysterious product seen in the supermodel's pocket. "It’s the new Rhode blush," someone suggested. "I’ve noticed she’s been teasing it for a while! I can’t wait," another follower added.