“He Wants Smart People to Have Kids”, a Simple Yet Powerful Reason for Elon Musk’s Big Family

Despite being among the most occupied individuals globally, the Tesla executive demonstrated his active involvement in parenting. A proud father of many kids, in a recent press conference, all attention focused on Elon Musk’s approaching three-year-old son, X Æ A-12, as he joined his father on stage, showcasing undeniable adorableness.

Musk has a big family.

“He wanted to get married and have kids early on,” opened up Justine Musk, Elon’s first wife. In 2022, their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, was born. However, the baby died of sudden infant death syndrome. After this devastating loss, the couple still gave birth to five more children — twins Vivian and Griffin, both in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006.

AFP/EAST NEWS

Ever since his family was growing up, even though he divorced Justine, he engaged in relationships with other famous and talented women and now shares children with them. His ex-wife, Grimes, gave birth to more children. In May 2020, the couple welcomed their first son, X AE A-XII (now named X). In 2021, the couple got one more child — a surrogate Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. In 2023, the famous couple secretly welcomed their third child — Techno Mechanicus.



In addition, the CEO of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, gave birth to the twins — Strider and Azure — in 2022.

His contribution to the population

According to his biography book, the reason for having so many children, and with different women, is quite simple — Elon wants intelligent people to have kids.



“He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to do this,” shared Zilis. Initially, she wanted to have a donor to give birth to her child, and Musk proposed to be one.

His children are his investment

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/East News , CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/East News

Musk established a school for his children to ensure they receive the best quality education possible. The school is called Ad Astra. It is a lab school with a particular form of education — there are no grade levels, and the programs adopt a problem-focused approach, where students face real-world problems and learn to solve them.



Besides this, Elon Musk has been spotted bonding with his children during outside work and study activities. For example, when he stepped onto the MMA Global Possible platform for his speech, the 51-year-old businessperson had an unexpected companion cradled in his arms — his very own child, X Æ A-12. The appearance of the young boy was quite unusual, as he is not typically in the public eye.

Having a big family is a blessing, but it's also a challenging task. However, the stories can be quite amusing!