Helen Hunt, 61, Stuns in Red Carpet Appearance, Igniting Lip Controversy
Helen Hunt has long been admired for aging gracefully. And at 61, she continues to captivate audiences.
At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she turned heads alongside her longtime partner, Jeffrey Nordling. Wearing a breathtaking peach-patterned dress by Christian Siriano, featuring a halter neckline, she completed the look with elegant gold stilettos.
When she shared photos from the evening on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her effortlessly glamorous appearance. One admirer commented, “You look gorgeous and so natural,” while another added, “Your look is perfect.”
Many noted how Hunt, much like Jodie Foster, embraces aging gracefully, with one remarking, “Great actress as well as natural, like Jodie Foster. Both great role models.”
Interestingly, her signature thin lips became a topic of discussion, with some comparing her natural look to the more common trend of cosmetic enhancements. One fan wrote, “She does have thin lips. But in my opinion, she looks much better than those who have augmented their lips.”
Helen Hunt’s grace and confidence continue to shine, both on and off the red carpet. Her elegance at the Oscars was just a prelude to another major honor—her upcoming recognition at the 10th Annual Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF).
Set to take place from April 9-13, 2025, at New Mexico State University (NMSU), the festival will present Hunt with the “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” award. In celebration of her career, a special screening of As Good As It Gets will be held at Allen Theatres Cineport on April 10, followed by an audience Q&A with the actress.
Since its inception, LCIFF has honored a number of distinguished actors, with past recipients including Richard Dreyfuss, Giancarlo Esposito, Brendan Fraser, George Lopez, William H. Macy, Edward James Olmos, Ron Perlman, Cybill Shepherd, and Danny Trejo. The festival is recognized as the largest student-run film festival in the country, providing an invaluable platform for aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals.
As Helen Hunt prepares to receive this well-deserved recognition, her impact on film and culture remains undeniable. The 2025 Las Cruces International Film Festival promises to be a landmark event, celebrating a decade of cinematic excellence and student involvement while shining a spotlight on one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.
