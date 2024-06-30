Here Are Pictures That Prove These 10 Beauty Products Actually Work

Ever found yourself a bit skeptical of those product ads promising flawless skin and thick, silky hair? You’re not alone! So, we decided to gather photographic proof that these beauty treasures actually live up to their promises. Now, here we go.

1. This can be your new go-to body cream. With just a few applications, you’ll be hooked on the hydrating, firming magic of this body cream. It helps stimulate circulation and visibly tightens the skin. The product is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types. To top that off, the scent of pistachios and salted caramel is simply irresistible.

This product is packed with guarana, which contains five times the caffeine of coffee. The cream leaves your skin feeling luxuriously soft and smooth right after applying.

Promising review: I’ve only used the product for a week. I’m amazed at the change. I’m wondering if I’ll continue to see improvements week after week. We’ll see! — TeacherGirl12

2. Meet this face-brightening serum—your skincare routine’s new best bud. The power of watermelon, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid is to deliver an incredible glow. It looks like it came straight from a filter! This long-lasting product is lightweight, non-sticky, and gives a radiant, dewy finish.

The product is great for layering under makeup or wearing alone. Just a few drops of this serum will have you shining bright.

Promising review: If you want moist and glowy skin with noticeable brightness and smooth pores, this is the product for you! The scent may be a turn-off for some; it smells strongly of watermelon. The texture is smooth and not sticky. Great as a light moisturizer by itself or under makeup.

I apply it to shower-damp skin or skin misted with rosewater for the best results. This was my second purchase of this product, and I can’t wait to get some more. — Andrea Miller

3. This all-in-one balm is a versatile, hydrating moisturizer. It gives your skin an alluring, healthy glow. This multi-balm stick is perfect for on-the-go hydration. The product can be applied to your face, neck, and any other areas needing a moisture boost.

The product is infused with salmon complex and collagen. This combo greatly enhances your skin health; it reduces fine lines and gives radiance to your complexion. The stick’s compact design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Promising review: Where has this been all my life? I was amazed at how it instantly plumps and smooths my fine lines and some of my deeper lines. — Peaches

4. This snail secretion face serum is truly worth its hype. This is a highly popular hydrating and repairing skincare product. It contains mucin, an ingredient known for its moisturizing capabilities. The serum instantly soothes and moisturizes your skin. Importantly, the production of this serum does not harm snails.

The product is suitable for all skin types. The texture is light and absorbs pretty quickly. And it doesn’t leave a sticky residue, which is a plus.

Promising review: I absolutely love how this product leaves my skin so smooth and soft! Even my hubby noticed and complimented my skin, and he never pays attention to things like that, lol. It has no smell. It’s clear, medium-thick, and of gooey consistency.

It’s a normal-size bottle and original (I did my research). My skin has never been so soft and smooth. (I’m 40+). I give it 100% for performance. — Rose

5. With this efficient foot scrubber, you’ll save some money on pedicures. The device removes dead skin and calluses from your feet and makes them smooth and soft. It is also quite gentle and will not harm your skin.

The product is easy to clean. You just need to rinse it under water and then air-dry it.

Promising review: I love this SO MUCH! I’ve always had a hard time keeping my heels smooth. I’ve tried foot masks and different exfoliants, but nothing comes even close to this. I used it after my shower, and it was so easy—no hard scrubbing needed (like I used to do with pumice stones and body scrubs)—it instantly softened my feet.

I put on lotion afterward, and now, the next night, I don’t have to exfoliate again like I usually do! So easy and so effective. I definitely recommend buying this. I’m so happy with my purchase, and I’m telling all my friends, haha. — Eliana Zapata

6. This electric callus remover for your feet is a rechargeable, portable pedicure tool. It removes calluses and dead skin quickly and effectively. Both wet and dry usage is possible, which makes it super versatile.

The tool comes with different-roughness pumice stones for different areas. You can use it for sensitive areas of your feet without worry.

Promising review: Simple, easy-to-use device. I knew my heels were bad, but this experience really humbled me. I had to use the toughest roller and hold it in place; I swear, it felt like it started smoking. Definitely going to work this (and moisturizing) into my nightly routine to fix years of running damage. — sarah kalala

7. Looking to improve skin texture and clarity? Check out this turmeric clay mask with vitamin C. It controls oil, refines pores, and evens skin tone. It also has hydrating and refreshing effects. The application process is effortless and comfy due to the creamy texture of the product, which easily spreads and doesn’t drip.

Kaolin clay gently exfoliates the skin, vitamin C is well known for its brightening effects, and turmeric has an awesome ability to lighten dark spots and balance out skin tone. This mask is suitable for all skin types: dry, normal, oily, combination, sensitive, and prone to irritation.

Promising reviews: This product I’ve used only once since I’ve gotten it. It came in a nice sealed package, and I was thrilled it wasn’t tampered with. When I applied this mask, it was pretty spreadable, but as far as the brush that comes with it, it could be a little bigger, but not too much of a big deal.

I can definitely see a difference after the first time I used it. The mask definitely brightened my dark spots, and it does leave your face soft and moisturized. It also does not stain your skin like some other turmeric masks. I really do love this product and plan on purchasing it again. — Starr

I’ve only been using it for a week and the results are great! — Ebony

8. Use this color-depositing shampoo to keep your hair looking brilliant. This shampoo is a great option, whether you want to go for a more subdued look or go all out in vibrant shades. It deposits rich pigments while cleansing and will help you refresh and extend the life of your hair color. It also contains nourishing nutrients to maintain the silkiness of your hair.

You could use it to keep your hair color fresh between salon visits. It is also perfect for everyone who’d like to experiment with new shades without the commitment of permanent dye.

Promising review: I cannot rave anymore about this shampoo. I have dark brown and recently have purple infused. After about a week, the color started to fade. This shampoo saved me! I use it once a week, and it brings back the vibrant purple color I had originally. — Lindsay

9. Not only does this organic castor oil stimulate hair growth, but it is also perfect for keeping your face moisturized and reducing different blemishes (acne, pimples, scars, and fine lines). It’s truly a versatile addition to any beauty routine.

The product is 100% pure, cold-pressed, and hexane-free. It is safe and effective. The product will make your eyebrows thicker, your eyelashes longer, and your hair healthier.

Promising review: This ACTUALLY works. I’ve been on the hunt for a good eyelash serum, and nothing beats pure ingredients. The progress over the past 2 months (see photo) is wild. The only downfall was that my dropper broke, so I had to make a makeshift cap for the bottle. Nonetheless, I’m excited to continue using this product and see what things are like another 2 months from now! — Joseph

10. These moisturizing gel socks are designed to heal dry, cracked feet using a combo of therapeutic oils and vitamin E. This foot care product deeply hydrates and softens your skin, relieving discomfort caused by cracked heels.

Enjoy a rose-scented spa-like experience right at home. The product is cruelty-free. Comes in different sizes.

Promising review: I didn’t know I needed this until I bought this. OH, MY GOD, I didn’t believe it at first, after 30 minutes with this on my feet I was in shock, how smooth and nice my feet are right now. This is wonderful; it does the job, and I highly recommend it. — Rafaela Zambelli

There you have it—proof that these products aren’t playing pretend! We hope you found something that you were looking for and will treat yourself to a soothing, salon-quality beauty procedure.

