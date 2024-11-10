James Van Der Beek’s Private Battle Against Cancer — Fans React to the Heartbreaking News

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek just shared he’s been dealing with a colon cancer diagnosis in private. Now ready to go public, he says he's feeling strong and thankful for the support from his loved ones.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, 47, is staying optimistic as he faces a tough health challenge: colorectal cancer. In a statement, the star revealed he’s been handling the diagnosis privately, supported by his “incredible family” as he takes steps toward recovery. "I have colorectal cancer," Van Der Beek shared, adding that he's tackling it head-on, one day at a time.

Van Der Beek candidly opened up about a personal battle he's been fighting behind the scenes, "I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, all while being supported by my incredible family." His publicist, Whitney Tancred, confirmed the diagnosis in an email, shedding light on the actor's ongoing journey. However, while Van Der Beek chose not to elaborate on his treatment plan, he did express a sense of hope, stating, "There’s reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good." His strength and positivity serve as a beacon of encouragement in this challenging time.

Since 2010, Van Der Beek has been married to business consultant Kimberly (née Brook), and together they have built a beautiful family, raising six children: daughters Olivia, 14; Annabel, 10; Emilia, 8; Gwendolyn, 6; and sons Joshua, 12; and Jeremiah, 3. Despite facing health challenges, Van Der Beek’s career continues to thrive. He recently made a memorable guest appearance in the Western crime drama Walker and is set to star in the upcoming Tubi romance film Sidelined: The QB and Me.

People online immediately shared their closeness to the actor, expressing love and support for his battle. Many commenters beneath the news post wrote things like, "Praying for him and his family," and "I am so happy he has his family to support and help him through this." Others rushed to the comments section, saying, "Dang. He’s got 6 young kids that need their dad. Best wishes for a full healing!!! ❤️" While others expressed sympathy for his large family, another commenter, noting his age, remarked, "He’s only 47!"