Keanu Reeves Makes Pro Racing Debut, but One Thing Left Fans Worried, “Hope He Is OK”

Keanu Reeves is accelerating his journey in the world of professional motorsport. Over the weekend, the Matrix star participated in a racing series designed for hobbyists and future drivers, held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, fans were worried during the event and here is why.

The 60-year-old actor competed in the Toyota GR Cup over the weekend. Among 33 competitors, Reeves secured 25th position in Race 1 on Saturday and improved to 24th in Race 2 on Sunday.

Reeves raced in the No. 92 BRZRKR vehicle, a nod to his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere,” co-written with China Miéville. Released in July, the novel is a continuation of Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book series, which began in 2021.