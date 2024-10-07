Keanu Reeves Makes Pro Racing Debut, but One Thing Left Fans Worried, “Hope He Is OK”

16 hours ago

Keanu Reeves is accelerating his journey in the world of professional motorsport. Over the weekend, the Matrix star participated in a racing series designed for hobbyists and future drivers, held at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, fans were worried during the event and here is why.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press/East News

The 60-year-old actor competed in the Toyota GR Cup over the weekend. Among 33 competitors, Reeves secured 25th position in Race 1 on Saturday and improved to 24th in Race 2 on Sunday.

Reeves raced in the No. 92 BRZRKR vehicle, a nod to his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere,” co-written with China Miéville. Released in July, the novel is a continuation of Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book series, which began in 2021.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press/East News

During Saturday’s race, Reeves spun into the grass just past the halfway mark of the 45-minute event. Despite the mishap, he avoided any crashes and remained unharmed, rejoining the race shortly after.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press/East News

Worried fans swiftly took to social media, expressing their reactions after witnessing the incident during the actor’s race. One fan emotionally remarked, ’’Hope he is OK,’’ while another person emphatically urged, ’’PLEASE TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF.’’ A third worriedly added, ’’Don’t get hurt!’’

Darron Cummings/Associated Press/East News

We send our best wishes to Keanu as he embarks on this thrilling new adventure.

A few months ago, the beloved actor also made headlines as he attended a motorcycle racing event with his girlfriend. Check out the photos here.

