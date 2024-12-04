How 16 Iconic Action Heroines Who Captured Our Hearts Have Changed
In the last decades of the 20th century, the genre of action was probably one of the most popular genres in movies. The audience adored the protagonists — charismatic, athletic men who could handle any villain. The audience also loved their charming female companions. So, we decided to find out how the actresses who played in action movies have changed.
Brigitte Nielsen — Rocky 4 (1985)
Denise Richards — Starship Troopers (1997)
Dina Meyer — Starship Troopers (1997)
Paulina Porizkova — Thursday (1998)
Jamie Lee Curtis — True Lies (1994)
Rosanna Arquette — Nowhere to Run (1993)
Linda Hamilton — The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Maria Conchita Alonso — The Running Man (1987)
Valeria Golino — Hot Shots! (1991) and Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Erika Eleniak — Under Siege (1992)
Kathleen Turner — Romancing the Stone (1984) and The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
Ally Walker — Universal Soldier (1992)
Kelly Lynch — Road House (1989)
Diane Lane — Streets on Fire (1984)
Carole Bouquet — For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Natasha Henstridge — Maximum Risk (1996)
While today’s article was about action movie actresses, here we showed how actors who once starred in this genre have changed.
