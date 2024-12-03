Jane Seymour, 73, Leaves Fans Speechless With Her Ageless Beauty, but One Detail Steals the Spotlight

At 73, Jane Seymour is still turning heads with her timeless beauty. She graced the red carpet with her usual elegance, but there was something on her arms that definitely caught people’s attention and didn’t go unnoticed.

Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Jane Seymour turned heads with her glamorous look at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 25. At 73, the actress stunned in a plunging green sequined gown from Chiara Boni La Petite Robe as she graced the red carpet at the New York Hilton. Scheduled to present the Best Actor award, Seymour added a touch of elegance with gold heels and her signature long, straight hair with bangs.

Andy Kropa/Invision/East News

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star kept her accessories minimal but stylish, opting for a bracelet and earrings. Known for her timeless beauty, she proved she’s still a red carpet favorite. A past Emmy winner for her role as Maria Callas in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, Seymour looked right at home among other presenters, including Omar Sy, Michael Pressman, and Ali Ahn.

Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Sharing a glimpse of the event on her Instagram, Seymour expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m in New York, I’m very excited, I’m off to the international Emmys, I’m going to be presenting Best Actor. It’s very lovely to be back in New York.” Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, marveling at how she defies age. One wrote, “Green is a difficult color to wear, and you nailed it, Jane !! Beautiful as always :)”.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News

Many other commenters also pointed out her arms, with some writing, “Amazed at her arms at her age. No flab at all,” and another adding, “Look at her arms! She’s in great shape and aging like fine wine.” But the conversation didn’t stop there—one user wrote, “I notice her arms have had surgery, and why not if you can afford it?”.

Jane has never been shy about showing off her body at any age, and people have always appreciated her confidence in sharing glimpses of it online. Her candid approach to embracing her body continues to inspire fans, who admire her openness and timeless beauty.