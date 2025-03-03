How Frequently You Might Need to Take a Shower, According to New Study
Our skin, recognized as the body’s largest organ, spans roughly 1.4 to 1.9 square meters. It acts as a vital protective barrier, shielding us from external factors while preserving internal balance. Given its crucial role, many people prioritize keeping their skin clean, which contributes to the steady growth of the beauty and personal care industry. However, how frequently should we really shower? A doctor who questioned societal norms offers some insights.
“You walk into any pharmacy and there are aisles of shampoos and soaps... How much of it is necessary for health? Am I wasting time and money? Would I be better off if I did less?” These are the questions Dr. James Hamblin, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, recently explored in a conversation with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent.
Curious about the answers, Hamblin took an unconventional approach—he significantly cut back on traditional showers for nearly five years. In his book, Clean: The New Science of Skin, he documents this personal experiment while also examining the historical and scientific aspects of hygiene. “I carefully wrote (in the book) that five years ago I stopped — and I did,” he explained, highlighting the process of trial and error throughout his journey.
“In that time, I tried all kinds of different products. This was a course of experimentation of all different sorts of regimens. So, I didn’t spend five entire years never showering — no. However, I certainly was very minimalist for a very long time.”
Advertising influences our perspective on things.
Now a lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health, Hamblin highlighted that personal care products come with “a large health halo.” He noted that many people believe these products offer significant hygiene benefits, largely because of medical-sounding claims that are often more about marketing than genuine health advantages.
“If you look at the actual way in which many of those products are actually doing anything to prevent disease transmission (besides) making sure you don’t have bodily fluids on you ... that might transmit disease, the rest of it is making you look and feel and smell good,” he explained.
Hamblin stressed that while soap is useful, particularly for breaking down sticky or oily substances, its role in cleaning is often overstated. “But usually, it’s more the mechanical force that’s doing most of the washing,” he explained, pointing out that simply rubbing hands together under running water is enough to remove much of the dirt and grime. Of course, he clarified, this applies to most everyday situations and does not extend to professions like food service or surgery, where strict hygiene is necessary.
Part of his motivation for writing the book came from observing a relatively new health trend at the time. “People were suddenly taking probiotics and wanting to have optimal gut flora,” he said. “And I saw the same thing potentially happening in skin health because you have these trillions of microbes all over you. The skin microbiome is smaller than the gut microbiome, but it’s a similar principle.”
The function of the skin’s microbiome.
Our skin, similar to our gut, harbors a vast and diverse community of microorganisms. This skin microbiome serves as a crucial link between our body’s internal systems and the external environment. These interactions significantly influence our overall health, though much remains to be discovered. Overwashing can disturb this delicate ecosystem, potentially leading to various concerns.
“There is a harmony between the oils and chemicals that your skin secretes naturally and the skin microbiome that lives on that skin,” the doctor stated. “You temporarily disrupt the microbiome when you take a hot shower, and you use (soap). But you’re also disrupting essentially the soil on which those microbes live, by drying out your skin and removing all the oils.”
He further stated, “It’s not necessarily bad, but it changes the dynamic. And if you are prone to an inflammatory cascade like (what) happens with eczema or acne, you can be exacerbating (that problem).” He likened it to clear-cutting a forest, a process that doesn’t always benefit the land.
Bathing and cleanliness are not the same.
Dr. Hamblin clarified that hygiene is primarily focused on preventing the spread of infectious diseases, while cleansing is more of a personal and ritualistic practice. He explained that hygiene involves actions “like washing your hands after you use the bathroom so you’re not spreading any kind of bodily fluids — you’re not sneezing into your hand and then shaking someone’s hand — the very basics of what you would do specifically so you do not get other people sick.”
In contrast, he described cleanliness as “a much broader category of feeling like you are refreshed and renewed and your best self.” He further noted, “And it’s certainly not purely cosmetic: There (are) psychological components to it.” Hamblin emphasized that showering from head to toe every day is “purely a cosmetic and recreational choice,” highlighting that it is not necessary for maintaining health.
BONUS:
The skin in the female intimate area is highly sensitive and can be easily irritated by common personal care products, including shower gels. To prevent dryness and discomfort, it is recommended to limit washing, as excessive cleansing may strip away natural moisture. In most cases, washing once a day is adequate.
Additionally, the frequent use of feminine wash can disrupt the natural balance of the microbiome in this area. Such imbalances may increase the risk of bacterial infections, yeast overgrowth, and other health concerns. Research has also linked disruptions in this delicate ecosystem to fertility issues, pregnancy complications, and potential difficulties in conceiving.
- Understanding our own bodies is essential, and regularly checking our breasts can help us stay aware of any changes. While most changes are harmless, some signs might need a doctor’s attention. Learn more through this link.