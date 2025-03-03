How Frequently You Might Need to Take a Shower, According to New Study

“You walk into any pharmacy and there are aisles of shampoos and soaps... How much of it is necessary for health? Am I wasting time and money? Would I be better off if I did less?” These are the questions Dr. James Hamblin, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, recently explored in a conversation with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent.

Curious about the answers, Hamblin took an unconventional approach—he significantly cut back on traditional showers for nearly five years. In his book, Clean: The New Science of Skin, he documents this personal experiment while also examining the historical and scientific aspects of hygiene. “I carefully wrote (in the book) that five years ago I stopped — and I did,” he explained, highlighting the process of trial and error throughout his journey.

“In that time, I tried all kinds of different products. This was a course of experimentation of all different sorts of regimens. So, I didn’t spend five entire years never showering — no. However, I certainly was very minimalist for a very long time.”