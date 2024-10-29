"How Is This Even Possible?" Selena Gomez Impresses Fans With Her Transformation

In 2024, Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for proudly embracing her curves while managing her autoimmune condition, Lupus. However, recent changes have caught attention. In her latest red carpet appearances, the 32-year-old surprised everyone with a noticeably slimmer look, which quickly led to fans speculating about possible Ozempic use.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News , Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Selena Gomez has always embraced herself confidently, showing pride in her appearance no matter the changes. In 2024, her body became a major topic of conversation, as fans admired her openness about self-acceptance and her health journey. Recently, she has once again sparked discussions among fans, who continue to follow her story with support and curiosity as she navigates personal challenges with grace. "Every day she slays even more, how is this even possible?" her fan asks.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Fans were mostly supportive, with one user commenting, "Selena looks amazing! She's naturally slim, but the meds she must take for kidneys, etc. can cause her weight to fluctuate a lot." However, some questioned whether the pop star might be using Ozempic, the drug gaining popularity in Hollywood. "I can't imagine someone with a single kidney, and a transplanted one at that, is taking Ozempic or similar drug. And she has Lupus too. Yikes," another user replied.

A behind-the-scenes shot from the NYC red carpet also made the rounds. In a close-up, Selena showcased her stunning features and flawless makeup. She once again highlighted her noticeably slimmer look, leaving fans in awe.

