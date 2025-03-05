I Broke Up With My Boyfriend After He Complimented My Body

My boyfriend at the time noticed my loss of weight and complimented me on my skinny figure. I was uncomfortable with his comment but assumed he was trying to be nice and probably thought I had been trying to lose weight. After all, he didn’t know I had been sick from it.

But when I said that I was actually underweight and sick from the sudden weight loss, he brushed aside my health concerns and doubled down and said, “Well, I like you this way. You look sexy.” I was surprised and hurt that he ignored my health, cause he thinks that being underweight is “sexy.”

I tried again to explain to him that I was actually sick, but he wouldn’t listen. I broke up with him a few days later. It's been a few months, and he still hasn’t apologized but messaged me saying that I'm overreacting, and he was just complimenting me. Was I overreacting for breaking up over this?

PS: I’m lucky to be back to my healthy weight range and feeling much better.