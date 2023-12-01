I Dated Angelina Jolie, Cher and Cindy Crawford, but I Still Love Daryl Hannah

Once hailed as one of Hollywood’s hottest men and renowned for dating a lineup of stunning A-list women, Batman star Val Kilmer is now opening up about his vulnerability when it comes to matters of the heart. It turns out, even superheroes like him have their fair share of heartbreak. Having been romantically linked with some of Hollywood’s most famous women, 63-year-old Val Kilmer delves into the present state of his love life in his new memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry.” In a candid revelation, Kilmer shares, “I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is, I am lonely part of every day.”

It was a unique bond between Val and Cher with a big age gap.

Back in the 1980s, Val Kilmer and Cher formed an unlikely but enduring bond, causing a stir due to their notable age difference of more than 13 years. Cher fondly recalls their unique nicknames, referring to themselves as Sid and Ethel, or playfully as Valus Maximus and Cherus Reprimandus. The unconventional monikers reflected the lighthearted spirit of their relationship, where yelling each other’s names seemed too formal. Cher reflects on the evolution of their connection, initially blossoming into a deep friendship. Despite the age gap, Cher emphasizes that she wasn’t concerned, and their laughter-filled companionship grew into something more over time.

In his new memoir, Kilmer sheds light on his battle with throat cancer, highlighting Cher’s unwavering support during his darkest days. Kilmer expresses the enduring impact of Cher’s love and loyalty, emphasizing that once she becomes a part of your life, she remains in your heart and mind forever.

Love for Cindy Crawford was too much to bear.

In the enchanting tale of Hollywood encounters, supermodel Cindy Crawford crossed paths with Val Kilmer back in 1996, right in the midst of his divorce from Joanne Whalley. Kilmer, in a delightful revelation, penned down his affection for Crawford, exclaiming, “Oh, I loved Cindy and just kept loving her.” He thought he could have “died from her love” because that delight was simply too much to bear for Val. This glimpse into Kilmer’s romantic escapades adds a touch of starry-eyed charm to the unfolding story of love in the glitzy reality of celebrities. Embarking on a globetrotting adventure, they explored the world side by side. However, given her status as the most sought-after supermodel, she was constantly one step ahead, jetting off to another city in pursuit of her demanding schedule.

It was a short but memorable romance with Angelina Jolie.

The sparks of romance between the actors ignited in 2004, creating a buzz when they shared the screen in the movie Alexander alongside Colin Farrell, Rosario Dawson, and Jared Leto. The whispers of their connection gained momentum, and in 2017, Val Kilmer dropped a tantalizing hint on social media. He shared a captivating anecdote, revealing, “Once, Angelina Jolie gave me a ride home on a jet. I surprised her by filling it with gardenias. She’d also brought a French actor. He was mad.”

This intriguing revelation unfolded a year after Angelina’s relationship with Billy Bob Thornton came to an end and a year before she embarked on the iconic journey of Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt. Though their romance was short-lived, it sounds like it made an impact and Val mentioned it in his memoir.

It was the most painful breakup with Daryl Hannah.

Hannah and Kilmer were romantically involved from 2001 to 2002, sparked by their collaboration on the film In God We Trust. Despite their brief time together, the actress eventually tied the knot with Neil Young. In his memoir, Kilmer candidly shares the heartbreak he experienced after parting ways with Hannah, reminiscing about their time together in Mexico. Reflecting on his various love stories, Kilmer acknowledges Hannah as the most significant source of heartache, stating, “I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all.”

Even though Hannah and Young found love in 2014 and reportedly married in a small ceremony in California in 2018, Kilmer confesses that he hasn’t been able to move on, admitting, “I knew I would love her with my whole heart forever, and that love has lost none of its strength.” Val confesses that he’s still in love with Daryl. When they broke up, he cried every single day for half a year. Regarding Hannah’s marriage to Young, Kilmer humorously conveys conflicted emotions, saying that he always loved Neil Young, but now he hates him.

Living a single life for two decades, Val Kilmer, who triumphed over cancer, shares the impact of his journey in his upcoming memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry.” In the book, the 63-year-old actor discloses that he hadn’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. Despite his extended period of being single, Kilmer expresses a profound appreciation for women, finding them “infinitely more interesting than men.” Speculating on the dynamics, he suggests, “We are big oafy elephants... and they are butterflies.” This candid reflection offers a glimpse into Kilmer’s perspective on love, loneliness, and the unique connection he perceives between men and women.

